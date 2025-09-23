Neemat Aoun: No sovereignty without women

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Thirty years after the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the United Nations gathered heads of state, dignitaries and civil society leaders to renew a universal commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.The high-level event, held alongside the commemoration of the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, underscored that despite progress, the promises of 1995 remain largely unfulfilled.From the podium, Lebanon’s first lady Neemat Aoun delivered a powerful appeal: Lebanon’s reconstruction, peace and sovereignty cannot be achieved without the empowerment of women. Profile Who is the new Lebanese first lady, Neemat Aoun? In a chamber marked by the memory of eight decades of the U.N., her speech stood out as one of the highlights of a day when the world reaffirmed that women’s rights are human...

