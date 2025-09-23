Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

Neemat Aoun: No sovereignty without women

Before the heads of state and dignitaries gathered at the U.N., Lebanon’s first lady declared that the country stands “at a crossroads.”

L'OLJ / Sylviane ZEHIL, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, 23 September 2025 15:56

Neemat Aoun: No sovereignty without women

The Lebanese First Lady, Neemat Aoun, at the UN podium, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Credit: Photo published on her website.)

Thirty years after the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the United Nations gathered heads of state, dignitaries and civil society leaders to renew a universal commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.The high-level event, held alongside the commemoration of the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, underscored that despite progress, the promises of 1995 remain largely unfulfilled.From the podium, Lebanon’s first lady Neemat Aoun delivered a powerful appeal: Lebanon’s reconstruction, peace and sovereignty cannot be achieved without the empowerment of women. Profile Who is the new Lebanese first lady, Neemat Aoun? In a chamber marked by the memory of eight decades of the U.N., her speech stood out as one of the highlights of a day when the world reaffirmed that women’s rights are human...
