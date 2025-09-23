In New York, Sharaa takes a risky gamble with Israel

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and General David H. Petraeus (retired from the U.S. Army) speak on stage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit at the Sheraton New York Times Square on Sept. 22, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, once aligned with al-Qaeda against the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, and had a $10 million bounty on his head by Washington, is set to meet his American counterpart in New York to discuss a security pact with Israel. Just nine months after declaring himself president, he is attempting to solidify a fragile power, torn between domestic pressures and regional rivalries.Israel and Syria have been negotiating for weeks on an agreement aimed at redefining security borders in southern Syria, replacing the 1974 disengagement agreement, which Israel has considered obsolete since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December.U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to showcase a diplomatic victory at the United Nations General Assembly, has expedited the process, though without a clear strategy for Syria...
