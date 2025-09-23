Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Jdeideh landfill set to close, sparking fears of new trash crisis

The Jdeideh landfill, which receives waste from North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut, will close on Oct. 1.

L'OLJ / By Suzanne BAAKLINI, 23 September 2025 12:53

Lire cet article en Français
Jdeideh landfill set to close, sparking fears of new trash crisis

The Jdeideh landfill, which keeps piling up, scheduled to close at the beginning of October. (Credit: Suzanne Baaklini/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The Jdeideh-Burj Hammoud landfill has reached full capacity, and SGK, the company burying trash from all of North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut, will halt operations there on Oct. 1. With no alternative site available, the closure of Jdeideh (Burj Hammoud has long been closed) risks triggering a new waste crisis for the serviced region. The coastal landfill was opened in 2016 to offset the 2015 closure of the Naameh site, which had handled all of Mount Lebanon and Beirut’s trash since 1997.The landfill was meant to last five years, in parallel with the Costa Brava in Choueifat, which serves South Mount Lebanon and the rest of Beirut. But poor waste management led to premature saturation of both sites and multiple expansions, the most recent earlier this year at Costa Brava. Looking back 2015 trash crisis: When mismanagement turns...
The Jdeideh-Burj Hammoud landfill has reached full capacity, and SGK, the company burying trash from all of North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut, will halt operations there on Oct. 1. With no alternative site available, the closure of Jdeideh (Burj Hammoud has long been closed) risks triggering a new waste crisis for the serviced region. The coastal landfill was opened in 2016 to offset the 2015 closure of the Naameh site, which had handled all of Mount Lebanon and Beirut’s trash since 1997.The landfill was meant to last five years, in parallel with the Costa Brava in Choueifat, which serves South Mount Lebanon and the rest of Beirut. But poor waste management led to premature saturation of both sites and multiple expansions, the most recent earlier this year at Costa Brava. Looking back 2015 trash crisis: When mismanagement...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top