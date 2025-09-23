Jdeideh landfill set to close, sparking fears of new trash crisis

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The Jdeideh-Burj Hammoud landfill has reached full capacity, and SGK, the company burying trash from all of North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut, will halt operations there on Oct. 1. With no alternative site available, the closure of Jdeideh (Burj Hammoud has long been closed) risks triggering a new waste crisis for the serviced region. The coastal landfill was opened in 2016 to offset the 2015 closure of the Naameh site, which had handled all of Mount Lebanon and Beirut’s trash since 1997.The landfill was meant to last five years, in parallel with the Costa Brava in Choueifat, which serves South Mount Lebanon and the rest of Beirut. But poor waste management led to premature saturation of both sites and multiple expansions, the most recent earlier this year at Costa Brava. Looking back 2015 trash crisis: When mismanagement turns...

The Jdeideh-Burj Hammoud landfill has reached full capacity, and SGK, the company burying trash from all of North Mount Lebanon and part of Beirut, will halt operations there on Oct. 1. With no alternative site available, the closure of Jdeideh (Burj Hammoud has long been closed) risks triggering a new waste crisis for the serviced region. The coastal landfill was opened in 2016 to offset the 2015 closure of the Naameh site, which had handled all of Mount Lebanon and Beirut’s trash since 1997.The landfill was meant to last five years, in parallel with the Costa Brava in Choueifat, which serves South Mount Lebanon and the rest of Beirut. But poor waste management led to premature saturation of both sites and multiple expansions, the most recent earlier this year at Costa Brava. Looking back 2015 trash crisis: When mismanagement...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in