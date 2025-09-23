ILO: AI will help create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the region by 2035

The humanoid robot Ameca welcomes visitors at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, on Oct. 11, 2022. (Credit: Karim Sahib/AFP)
Arab states are on the brink of a digital revolution that could reshape their economies, labor markets and societies, according to a new study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) published on Monday. The report said digitization and artificial intelligence (AI) could generate billions of dollars in growth and create thousands of jobs in 12 Arab countries — provided governments act quickly to close persistent gaps both between countries and within them.“Digitization is not inherently destructive to jobs,” the authors of the study — Navigating the Digital and Artificial Intelligence Revolution on Arab Labor Markets — wrote. “But without inclusive and coordinated policies, it risks worsening existing inequalities.”The report warned that the region has structural characteristics that could amplify AI’s effects on labor markets....
