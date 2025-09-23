Bint Jbeil massacre is reflection of 'Israeli criminality,' says Michel Moussa

MP Michel Moussa said in an interview with Sawt Kel Lebnen radio that the massacre that took place Sunday in Bint Jbeil "is a clear expression of Israeli criminality."

On Sunday, a double Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil killed five people, including several children from the same family. Israel claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it had killed a Hezbollah member.

Moussa, who chairs the parliamentary committee on human rights, also commented on recent remarks made by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who said that everything Lebanon is doing to maintain the cease-fire concluded at the end of last November between Israel and Hezbollah amounts to nothing more than words.

"There is no doubt that Lebanon is under heavy pressure, and the statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack are part of that pressure. The Lebanese must take the necessary steps, especially solidarity among all parties, in order to strengthen Lebanon's position in the negotiation process with Israel," the MP added.