Proposal for economic forum in 2026 between Gulf countries, Lebanon
L'OLJ /
23 September 2025 11:30
The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joe Rajji, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammad al-Budaiwi, on Sept. 23, 2025, in New York. (Credit: National News Agency)
Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji met Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohammad al-Boudaiwi, on the sidelines of meetings at the United Nations General Assembly, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported. The two officials discussed relations between Lebanon and the Gulf countries.
Boudaiwi expressed "the Gulf Cooperation Council's support for the Lebanese government's efforts toward stability, reform and development." He suggested holding a forum in Beirut on trade and investment between Lebanon and the Gulf countries in 2026 "to strengthen economic cooperation and investment."
Rajji welcomed the proposal, noting "the opportunities this forum represents for boosting economic cooperation and investments between Lebanon and the Gulf countries, which will help support the process of development and stability in Lebanon and the region."
