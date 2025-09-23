Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ENERGY

Fuel prices continue to rise in Lebanon


L'OLJ / 23 September 2025 10:45

Fuel prices continue to rise in Lebanon

The road leading from the northern entrance to downtown Beirut on Aug. 7, 2025. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

The prices of gasoline, diesel and household gas increased again on Tuesday, according to the latest price list published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Gasoline prices have not dropped in a month, and the price of a gas canister rose by the equivalent of $0.8 in one week.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,495,000 Lebanese pounds (+2,000 LL compared to the last list published Friday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,530,000 LL (+1,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,375,000 LL (+5,000 LL)

– Household gas canister: 1,068,000 LL (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of fuel oil (used to supply private electrical generators): 706.29 (+$2.73 compared to Friday's rate).

