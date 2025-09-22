Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
A nation on screen: Lebanon’s first cinema week

Reviving memory through film, the Culture Ministry opens the archives to the public in a nationwide celebration.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 22 September 2025 17:15

A nation on screen: Lebanon’s first cinema week

Poster for Lebanese Film Week featuring the film "Ila Ayn?" by Georges Nasser. (Credit: Nadi Lekol Nas, an association dedicated to preserving Lebanese film heritage)

On Sept. 21, the Culture Ministry has begun to unspool Lebanon’s cinematic memory across the country. From Beirut to Baalbeck, Tripoli to Nabatieh, the first Cinema Week will project six restored films from the national archives, free and open to all. For Vanessa Helou, the project manager behind the initiative, the week is more than a series of screenings: It is a gesture of remembrance, identity and belonging.“Leila and the Wolves” poster, a film by Heiny Srour. (Credit: Nadi Lekol Nas, an organization preserving old Lebanese films and a film library) “I joined the Culture Ministry recently, about two or three months ago, and I discovered the Ministry’s film collection that had been dispatched to universities and is now being digitized,” she said. “I thought, with the Minister’s approval, why not start showing these old films to...
