A nation on screen: Lebanon’s first cinema week

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Sept. 21, the Culture Ministry has begun to unspool Lebanon’s cinematic memory across the country. From Beirut to Baalbeck, Tripoli to Nabatieh, the first Cinema Week will project six restored films from the national archives, free and open to all. For Vanessa Helou, the project manager behind the initiative, the week is more than a series of screenings: It is a gesture of remembrance, identity and belonging.“Leila and the Wolves” poster, a film by Heiny Srour. (Credit: Nadi Lekol Nas, an organization preserving old Lebanese films and a film library) “I joined the Culture Ministry recently, about two or three months ago, and I discovered the Ministry’s film collection that had been dispatched to universities and is now being digitized,” she said. “I thought, with the Minister’s approval, why not start showing these old films to...

On Sept. 21, the Culture Ministry has begun to unspool Lebanon’s cinematic memory across the country. From Beirut to Baalbeck, Tripoli to Nabatieh, the first Cinema Week will project six restored films from the national archives, free and open to all. For Vanessa Helou, the project manager behind the initiative, the week is more than a series of screenings: It is a gesture of remembrance, identity and belonging.“Leila and the Wolves” poster, a film by Heiny Srour. (Credit: Nadi Lekol Nas, an organization preserving old Lebanese films and a film library) “I joined the Culture Ministry recently, about two or three months ago, and I discovered the Ministry’s film collection that had been dispatched to universities and is now being digitized,” she said. “I thought, with the Minister’s approval, why not start showing these old...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in