Israel increases pressure on Egypt

The Rafah border crossing, between the Gaza Strip in the northeast and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in the southwest. Trucks are waiting on the Egyptian side to be able to enter the war-torn territory, October 17, 2023. Photo Planet Labs PBC/AFP
Is Egypt taking an offensive stance toward Israel? That is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested, urging his American ally to intervene to contain Egyptian military activity in the Sinai Peninsula.The request was made to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Sept. 20 report from Haaretz. Netanyahu argued that the troop buildup in the region bordering Gaza constitutes a violation of Egypt’s 1979 peace agreement with Israel, for which the United States is a guarantor.“What the Egyptians are doing in the Sinai is very serious and we are very concerned,” an Israeli official told the American outlet Axios. Missed this part? The Doha lesson: With Trump, Netanyahu can do whatever he wants Israeli officials accused Cairo of building military infrastructure, some of which they said could be used for offensive...
