Israel increases pressure on Egypt

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Is Egypt taking an offensive stance toward Israel? That is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested, urging his American ally to intervene to contain Egyptian military activity in the Sinai Peninsula.The request was made to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Sept. 20 report from Haaretz. Netanyahu argued that the troop buildup in the region bordering Gaza constitutes a violation of Egypt’s 1979 peace agreement with Israel, for which the United States is a guarantor.“What the Egyptians are doing in the Sinai is very serious and we are very concerned,” an Israeli official told the American outlet Axios. Missed this part? The Doha lesson: With Trump, Netanyahu can do whatever he wants Israeli officials accused Cairo of building military infrastructure, some of which they said could be used for offensive...

Is Egypt taking an offensive stance toward Israel? That is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested, urging his American ally to intervene to contain Egyptian military activity in the Sinai Peninsula.The request was made to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Sept. 20 report from Haaretz. Netanyahu argued that the troop buildup in the region bordering Gaza constitutes a violation of Egypt’s 1979 peace agreement with Israel, for which the United States is a guarantor.“What the Egyptians are doing in the Sinai is very serious and we are very concerned,” an Israeli official told the American outlet Axios. Missed this part? The Doha lesson: With Trump, Netanyahu can do whatever he wants Israeli officials accused Cairo of building military infrastructure, some of which they said could be used for...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in