Baalbeck Citadel weapons claims by former Lebanese Forces MP prompt legal action

Controversy erupted following former Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra’s claims Saturday that the Baalbeck Citadel was once used as a weapons depot by Hezbollah, prompting a series of denials, legal threats, and official statements from municipal officials, political figures, and government agencies.

Zahra's comments were made during an interview on the channel "Lebanon On." In a statement the following day, he clarified that during the interview, “the host asked me about my opinion on the display of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s image on the Raouche Rock on the anniversary of his assassination. I responded that this was not the first time Hezbollah has taken over national, archaeological, or cultural symbols — as the party had previously used the Baalbeck Citadel as a weapons depot for decades.”

In response to the wide circulation of Zahra's interview clip online, the Ministry of Culture released a statement saying plainly, “These claims are completely false and have no basis in reality.”

The ministry's General Directorate of Antiquities confirmed that Lebanese security agencies are the only ones present inside the Baalbeck Citadel and are "responsible for its protection.”

Zahra's comments raised concerns that Israel, which has been attacking Lebanon on a regular basis since agreeing to a cease-fire in November, would use the former MP's comments as an opportunity to attack the historically and culturally vital archeological site.

Of the interview, Zahra later said, “When she asked whether I feared being accused of directing the enemy to a Hezbollah target, I replied: First, Israel doesn’t wait for me or for you to identify its targets. Second, I was referring to the period of 2001–2002, and I don't know if that continued after 2005. What is certain is that Hezbollah no longer used the citadel after the return of the international festivals.”

In response to Zahra's allegations, Baalbeck Mayor Ahmad al-Tufaili held a press conference at the Baalbeck Municipality Center Sunday, during which he firmly denied the existence of any weapons depot inside the Baalbeck Citadel and stressed that the site hosts only municipal employees and workers.

Tufaili pointed to the four major international festivals and events held at the Citadel this summer, which he says proves that there is nothing secretive or restricted within the site.

Describing Zahra’s claims as “acts of treason” and “plots serving the enemy,” Tufaili stated that such allegations warrant legal prosecution under Article 274 of the Penal Code. He announced that the municipality will file an official complaint against Zahra on charges of incitement and treason.

Adding to the legal push-back, Rakan Al-Daiqa, General Coordinator of the Baqoun movement, an organization close to Hezbollah that provides critical relief to vulnerable communities, announced that he, along with municipal and social figures from the Baalbeck-Hermel region, will also file a legal complaint on Monday against Zahra.

In a statement, Daiqa called Zahra's remarks "not merely a political opinion, but rather a dangerous act of defamation and incitement that harms the reputation of Baalbeck and its residents."

"It puts both the local population and a culturally significant landmark — listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site — at risk of being targeted," Daiqa warned. "Furthermore, it constitutes a direct offense against 'the Resistance' and its legitimate right to defend the nation.”

In early October, amid the full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter attacked the center of Baalbeck, between 500 and 700 meters away from the Citadel.