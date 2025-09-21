Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Netanyahu says peace with Syria and Lebanon is possible


By AFP, 21 September 2025 15:53

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah had created the possibility of peace with Lebanon and Syria.

"Our victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah have opened an unimaginable window of opportunity before our latest operations; there is now a possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north," Netanyahu said ahead of a government meeting.

"We are holding talks with the Syrians — there are advances, but it is not for the immediate future," he added.

