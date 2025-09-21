Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence


AFP / By AFP, 21 September 2025 15:20

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel's survival, pledging to oppose such efforts at the United Nations next week.

"We will also need to fight, both at the U.N. and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism," Netanyahu told his cabinet. "The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days."

