Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan

Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal — the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan — would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.
On Sept. 19 Israel shut the Allenby crossing, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.
Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal — the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan — would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.
On Sept. 19 Israel shut the Allenby crossing, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.