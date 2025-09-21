Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan


By Reuters, 21 September 2025 13:30

Israeli security forces close off a road leading to the King Hussein (Allenby) bridge, the main border crossing between the Israel-occupied West Bank and Jordan, following a shooting attack on Sep. 18, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal — the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan — would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.

On Sept. 19 Israel shut the Allenby crossing, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.

