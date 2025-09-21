Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UNITED NATIONS

Syrian president travels to US for General Assembly


By AFP, 21 September 2025 12:59

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. (Credit: AFP)

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa left Sunday for the United States, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, state television announced.

The former jihadist leader, who came to power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, left "for the United States to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the television reported, citing a statement from the Syrian presidency.

