Syrian president travels to US for General Assembly

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa left Sunday for the United States, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, state television announced.
The former jihadist leader, who came to power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, left "for the United States to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the television reported, citing a statement from the Syrian presidency.
