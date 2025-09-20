The world must not be ‘intimidated’ by Israel, Guterres pleads

The world must not allow itself to be intimidated by Israel and reduce its support for the Palestinians, the U.N. chief told AFP on Friday ahead of the organization’s annual summit, where he will call for a cease-fire in Gaza as well as reinforced climate action.

“There has been a steady progression of measures by the Israeli government to completely destroy Gaza and to set up an insidious annexation of the West Bank,” Antonio Guterres denounced.

With the recognition of the Palestinian state scheduled Monday at a U.N. summit by France and several other countries, Israeli officials have openly threatened Paris with diplomatic reprisals, as well as the annexation of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967. But for Antonio Guterres, whatever the “pretext” used by Israel for its policy in the Palestinian territories or against capitals expressing support for a Palestinian state, it is in fact “a constant, step-by-step action implemented by the Israeli government to prevent the Palestinians from having a state.”

“We must not feel intimidated by the risk of reprisals, because whatever we do, these actions will continue. It is important that they [Israel] feel increasingly isolated in order to change,” he insisted. For him, the two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security, is the only possible outcome.

“What is the alternative? A one-state solution in which millions of Palestinians will either be expelled or subjected to occupation, subjugation, discrimination, without rights over their own land? That is totally unacceptable in the 21st century.” He thus hailed the recognitions of Palestine expected Monday, notably by France, as an “extremely important symbol.”

Regularly criticized by Israel, the U.N. chief does not mince words in describing the situation in the Gaza Strip, ravaged by nearly two years of war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

“This is the worst level of death and destruction I have seen since I became Secretary-General, probably in my entire life. The suffering of the Palestinian people cannot be described. Famine, a total absence of effective health care, people living without adequate shelter in overcrowded areas where disease can spread. I firmly believe this is morally, politically, and legally intolerable,” he repeated.

1.5°C ‘on the verge of collapse’

While, for the first time, an international commission of inquiry mandated by the U.N. — though not speaking on behalf of the U.N. — accused Israel this week of committing “genocide” in Gaza, Antonio Guterres systematically refuses to use that word without a judicial decision.

“Let’s be clear, the problem is not the word, the problem is the reality on the ground. And the reality on the ground is terrible, it is something that should mobilize us all.”

While the future of the Palestinians will certainly be at the heart of the U.N.’s annual gathering, the Secretary-General has also decided to spotlight the dangers of climate change during a summit Wednesday, just weeks before COP30 in Brazil.

The 2035 climate targets of countries that signed the Paris Agreement, also called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), were due several months ago. But dozens are still missing, including those of China and the European Union.

“We absolutely need countries to come … with climate action plans fully aligned with the 1.5°C goal, covering their entire economy and all greenhouse gas emissions,” he urged, fearing that these NDCs “will not be up to” that target, the most ambitious of the Paris Agreement. “This goal is on the verge of collapse and this is yet another reason … to put all possible pressure to obtain acceptable NDCs,” he added. This is not a reason to “panic,” but if they do not meet the needs, “we must put as much pressure as possible to correct this as quickly as possible.”

As the U.N. celebrates its 80th anniversary amid a diplomatic and financial storm, Antonio Guterres is convinced the organization will have “growing importance.”

“We are in a period of chaos … The world is increasingly multipolar, and the truth is that multilateral institutions will be more necessary than ever. But of course, they must be reformed.”