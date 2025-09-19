2026 budget bill: Lebanese government focuses on fighting tax fraud

Cabinet held another meeting on Friday at the Grand Serail dedicated to reviewing the 2026 draft budget.

"The meeting focused on fighting tax fraud to ensure a balance between revenue and expenditures and to avoid any budget deficit," said Information Minister Paul Morcos after the meeting. "We are trying to identify areas of fraud to better combat them."

Morcos also indicated that during today’s meeting, ministers reviewed "the outstanding articles from previous sessions that required more thorough examination."

The preliminary draft budget for 2026 is an adjustment budget that takes into account the country’s limited leeway amid ongoing financial and security crises, postponing major reform projects for the time being. Cabinet must send it to Parliament at least 15 days before the start of the annual autumn session if it wants to be able to enact it by decree after Jan. 31 of the execution year, in case Parliament has not adopted it by then.