Israel military says around 480,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City


AFP / 19 September 2025 16:29

Displaced Palestinians move south along a road in the area of ​​the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, following the renewal of Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on Sept. 18, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

The Israeli military on Friday said around 480,000 Palestinians have fled southwards from Gaza City since late August, as it presses its ground offensive in a bid to seize the territory's largest urban center.

When asked by AFP for a figure since the end of August, the military said: "The estimate is approximately 480,000." The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings.

