Truck loaded with cut wood from protected forest seized in Akkar

The Agriculture Ministry’s directorate in Akkar (northern Lebanon) and local forest rangers seized a truck loaded with wood from trees felled in a protected forest in the Jurd al-Qayta area, reports our correspondent in the region. The local Union of Municipalities enabled staff to detect the truck and was commended by Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani.

The seizure and the arrest of the vehicle’s driver took place overnight. Our correspondent notes that the wood was not cut to be turned into charcoal, but rather to be reused for construction or furniture making — both of which are prohibited.

“We have started to take action, and we will not back down. Anyone who dares to harm the trees will see his hand cut off before he cuts down a tree, because this land is a sacred heritage, and we will remain a shield to protect it,” said Union of Municipalities president Mohammad Baarini.