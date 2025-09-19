Elissar Naddaf, the first woman to head Tele-Liban, brings fresh momentum

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Elissar Naddaf is the first woman to serve as director of the country’s only public channel, Télé-Liban (TL), since its founding in 1959.Naddaf takes the helm of an institution facing major challenges in a country mired in recurring crises that have not spared it.Appointed as TL’s chairwoman in July for a renewable three-year term, she is now putting forward a reform plan that could soon bring the channel back into the spotlight.With a career as a journalist, including at the official National News Agency (NNA), and later as adviser to several information ministers, Naddaf knows the inner workings of Lebanon’s media world.Accustomed to “carrying out projects for public media under difficult conditions, sometimes even with zero budgets,” she said her new mission at TL “is difficult, but not impossible.” In the news Media: Why the draft...

