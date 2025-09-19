Elissar Naddaf, the first woman to head Tele-Liban, brings fresh momentum

Elissar Naddaf, new director of the public channel Télé-Liban. (Credit: Aly Baalbacky/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Elissar Naddaf is the first woman to serve as director of the country’s only public channel, Télé-Liban (TL), since its founding in 1959.Naddaf takes the helm of an institution facing major challenges in a country mired in recurring crises that have not spared it.Appointed as TL’s chairwoman in July for a renewable three-year term, she is now putting forward a reform plan that could soon bring the channel back into the spotlight.With a career as a journalist, including at the official National News Agency (NNA), and later as adviser to several information ministers, Naddaf knows the inner workings of Lebanon’s media world.Accustomed to “carrying out projects for public media under difficult conditions, sometimes even with zero budgets,” she said her new mission at TL “is difficult, but not impossible.” In the news Media: Why the draft...
