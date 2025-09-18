Two Israelis killed in shooting at Allenby border crossing

The Israeli military has received a report of a shooting at the Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, and details of the incident were under investigation, the military said on Thursday.
The two men succumbed to their wounds.
The Allenby Bridge is a crucial crossing for trade between Jordan and Israel.
In September 2024, a gunman from Jordan killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Crossing before being shot dead by security forces, an attack that shut the crossing for two days.
