CEEDD Chair celebrates 10th anniversary: International conference on land health, human well-being

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Chair for Education in Ecocitizenship and Sustainable Development (CEEDD) is hosting an international conference on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 4:30 p.m. in the François Bassil Auditorium at the Innovation and Sports Campus of Saint Joseph University of Beirut.

Entitled "Sustainable Land Health for Human Well-being," this conference will highlight the connections between land health and human well-being. Among the speakers will be Dr. Mariam Akhtar-Schuster, representative of the German Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, and Maroun Keyrouz from the World Economic Forum.

By organizing this event, the CEEDD Chair, created and supported by the Diane Foundation, affirms its leading role in advancing ecocitizenship and sustainable development.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.