Australia urges its citizens to ‘reconsider the need to travel’ to Lebanon ‘due to the security environment’

BEIRUT — The Australian embassy urged its citizens on Wednesday to “reconsider the need to travel to the entire country, due to the uncertain security environment” (alert level 3).

“Although a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hizballah was announced in November 2024, Israeli military airstrikes could happen without warning. Beirut airport could close without warning, and you may be unable to leave for an extended period,” the statement explained.

“We continue to advise do not travel to several areas of Lebanon due to security risks, including military activity, clashes between armed groups and the presence of extremist groups.,” the statement added, raising the alert level to the highest level 4 (Do not travel) for South Lebanon, the Bekaa, and areas of Beirut’s southern suburbs, predominantly Shiite regions heavily bombed by Israel during the last conflict with Hezbollah.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and Israel deteriorated last month amid the war in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese of being a “weak politician who has betrayed Israel,” after Canberra announced its intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. in September.

“Strength is not measured by the number of people you can blow up or the number of children you can leave starving,” Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke responded at the time on the national broadcaster ABC.