DIPLOMACY

Syria FM heading to US, a first in 25 years


AFP / By AFP, 18 September 2025 11:29

Syria's foreign minister is heading to Washington on Thursday, a foreign ministry source told AFP, in the first such visit in more than 25 years.

"Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani will travel to Washington to discuss the lifting of the remaining sanctions," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not allowed to brief the media.

The United States already lifted most sanctions it imposed on Syria during the rule of president Bashar al-Assad after an Islamist-led rebel alliance ousted him in December.

