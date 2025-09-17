Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NUCLEAR IRAN

Iran ready for 'fair, balanced' nuclear solution with Europ


AFP / By AFP, 17 September 2025 22:03

Iran’s Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), speaks during the 69th regular plenary session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria on Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Joe Klamar/AFP)

Iran said Wednesday it was ready to reach a "fair and balanced" solution with European powers over its nuclear programme, following over-the-phone talks with Britain, France and Germany.

"Iran is prepared to achieve a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests. Attaining such a goal requires a responsible and independent approach by the three European countries, and refraining from being influenced by actors," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the call with his E3 counterparts and EU foreign policy chief.

Iran said Wednesday it was ready to reach a "fair and balanced" solution with European powers over its nuclear programme, following over-the-phone talks with Britain, France and Germany.

"Iran is prepared to achieve a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests. Attaining such a goal requires a responsible and independent approach by the three European countries, and refraining from being influenced by actors," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the call with his E3 counterparts and EU foreign policy chief.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read