Fijian prime minister inaugurates Fiji Embassy in Jerusalem

Fiji inaugurated an embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, an opening hailed as "historic" by Israeli authorities given the very limited number of countries with such diplomatic representation in the holy city.
During a ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry in Jerusalem after the inauguration, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the "special bond" and "lasting friendship" between his country and Israel.
Fiji inaugurated an embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, an opening hailed as "historic" by Israeli authorities given the very limited number of countries with such diplomatic representation in the holy city.
During a ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry in Jerusalem after the inauguration, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the "special bond" and "lasting friendship" between his country and Israel.