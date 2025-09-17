Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Fijian prime minister inaugurates Fiji Embassy in Jerusalem


By AFP, 17 September 2025 18:38

Two Palestinian boys walk along the separation wall, outside the Palestinian city of Abu Dis in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, on September 17, 2025. (Credit:John Wessels/AFP)

Fiji inaugurated an embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, an opening hailed as "historic" by Israeli authorities given the very limited number of countries with such diplomatic representation in the holy city.

During a ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry in Jerusalem after the inauguration, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the "special bond" and "lasting friendship" between his country and Israel.

