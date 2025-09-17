Arrest of alleged Rhosus ship owner marks major breakthrough in investigation

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Igor Grechushkin, whom the Lebanese authorities say is the owner of the Rhosus — the vessel that transported and offloaded in 2014 the ammonium nitrate that caused the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion — was arrested on Sept. 5 at Sofia airport, the capital of Bulgaria.The news, first reported Monday, was officially confirmed Tuesday by the spokesperson for Bulgaria’s judiciary. The arrest is seen as a major breakthrough by some lawyers representing victims’ families, who describe Grechushkin as a “key” figure in the investigation.According to several media investigations, however, Grechushkin was the charterer of the vessel, which in fact belonged to Cypriot magnate Charalambos Manoli. More on Aug, 4, 2020, investigation from today 10 Beirut port customs officers detained in corruption probe Grechushkin, who is a 48-year-old...

