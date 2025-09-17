Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

BEIRUT PORT EXPLOSION

Arrest of alleged Rhosus ship owner marks major breakthrough in investigation

With the arrest in Bulgaria, the question is now whether Investigating Judge Tarek Bitar will be able to question Igor Grechushkin, whether through extradition or by traveling abroad.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 17 September 2025 16:41

Lire cet article en Français
Arrest of alleged Rhosus ship owner marks major breakthrough in investigation

The devastation caused by the double explosion at the port of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin)

Igor Grechushkin, whom the Lebanese authorities say is the owner of the Rhosus — the vessel that transported and offloaded in 2014 the ammonium nitrate that caused the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion — was arrested on Sept. 5 at Sofia airport, the capital of Bulgaria.The news, first reported Monday, was officially confirmed Tuesday by the spokesperson for Bulgaria’s judiciary. The arrest is seen as a major breakthrough by some lawyers representing victims’ families, who describe Grechushkin as a “key” figure in the investigation.According to several media investigations, however, Grechushkin was the charterer of the vessel, which in fact belonged to Cypriot magnate Charalambos Manoli. More on Aug, 4, 2020, investigation from today 10 Beirut port customs officers detained in corruption probe Grechushkin, who is a 48-year-old...
Igor Grechushkin, whom the Lebanese authorities say is the owner of the Rhosus — the vessel that transported and offloaded in 2014 the ammonium nitrate that caused the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion — was arrested on Sept. 5 at Sofia airport, the capital of Bulgaria.The news, first reported Monday, was officially confirmed Tuesday by the spokesperson for Bulgaria’s judiciary. The arrest is seen as a major breakthrough by some lawyers representing victims’ families, who describe Grechushkin as a “key” figure in the investigation.According to several media investigations, however, Grechushkin was the charterer of the vessel, which in fact belonged to Cypriot magnate Charalambos Manoli. More on Aug, 4, 2020, investigation from today 10 Beirut port customs officers detained in corruption probe Grechushkin, who is a...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top