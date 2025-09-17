Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
IRAN NUCLEAR

'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers


AFP / 17 September 2025 15:32

Germany said Wednesday that the "ball is still in Iran's court" after the U.K., France and Germany held talks with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.

The phone call came after European powers last month triggered a 30-day deadline for so-called "snapback" sanctions to come back into force in the absence of a negotiated deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

A German foreign ministry spokesman said the offer from the so-called E3 powers "to discuss a temporary extension of the snapback if Iran fulfils certain conditions remains on the table," but added that "at this point the steps taken by Iran have not been sufficient."

