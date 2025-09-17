Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

PRESS CONFERENCE

Ghassan Salameh: What if culture carried Lebanon?

Six months in, the culture minister unveils a bold vision: Safeguarding heritage, championing creativity as a catalyst for recovery, and fostering a society rooted in memory and dialogue.

By Maya GHANDOUR HERT, 17 September 2025 14:19

Lire cet article en Français
Ghassan Salameh: What if culture carried Lebanon?

The Minister of Culture Ghassan Salameh during his press conference at the National Library on Tuesday, Sept. 16. (Credit: Nabil Ismaïl.)

Six months after his appointment, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh held a press conference that was more akin to a manifesto than a progress report. Speaking to an audience of journalists, artists and cultural promoters gathered at the National Library (Sanayeh), he reminded everyone — with the historian’s rigor and a politician’s passion — that culture in Lebanon cannot merely be decorative. "Many people are unaware of the ministry’s primary function," he declared. "But it is a sovereign one: The minister of culture becomes the country’s largest landowner, holding the most precious archaeological sites, from Baalbek to Sour, from Byblos to Faqra."Heritage, backbone of memoryFirst mission: To defend and restore heritage. "When I arrived, I found numerous violations," he revealed. "With the help of the...
Six months after his appointment, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh held a press conference that was more akin to a manifesto than a progress report. Speaking to an audience of journalists, artists and cultural promoters gathered at the National Library (Sanayeh), he reminded everyone — with the historian’s rigor and a politician’s passion — that culture in Lebanon cannot merely be decorative. "Many people are unaware of the ministry’s primary function," he declared. "But it is a sovereign one: The minister of culture becomes the country’s largest landowner, holding the most precious archaeological sites, from Baalbek to Sour, from Byblos to Faqra."Heritage, backbone of memoryFirst mission: To defend and restore heritage. "When I arrived, I found numerous violations," he revealed. "With the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top