Ghassan Salameh: What if culture carried Lebanon?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Six months after his appointment, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh held a press conference that was more akin to a manifesto than a progress report. Speaking to an audience of journalists, artists and cultural promoters gathered at the National Library (Sanayeh), he reminded everyone — with the historian’s rigor and a politician’s passion — that culture in Lebanon cannot merely be decorative. "Many people are unaware of the ministry’s primary function," he declared. "But it is a sovereign one: The minister of culture becomes the country’s largest landowner, holding the most precious archaeological sites, from Baalbek to Sour, from Byblos to Faqra."Heritage, backbone of memoryFirst mission: To defend and restore heritage. "When I arrived, I found numerous violations," he revealed. "With the help of the...

Six months after his appointment, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh held a press conference that was more akin to a manifesto than a progress report. Speaking to an audience of journalists, artists and cultural promoters gathered at the National Library (Sanayeh), he reminded everyone — with the historian’s rigor and a politician’s passion — that culture in Lebanon cannot merely be decorative. "Many people are unaware of the ministry’s primary function," he declared. "But it is a sovereign one: The minister of culture becomes the country’s largest landowner, holding the most precious archaeological sites, from Baalbek to Sour, from Byblos to Faqra."Heritage, backbone of memoryFirst mission: To defend and restore heritage. "When I arrived, I found numerous violations," he revealed. "With the...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in