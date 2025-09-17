Rashid Karami International Fair can be transformative in Tripoli: Hani al-Shaarani

The Rashid Karami International Fair of Tripoli. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)
Appointed on Aug. 5, 2025, as chairman of the board and general manager of the Rashid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Hani al-Shaarani served as director of the Faculty of Business Administration and Commerce at Beirut Arab University (BAU) between 2014 and 2025, while also leading its Tripoli campus from 2023 to 2025.He shares with L’Orient-Le Jour his strategy and vision for this site, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Another interview William Bourdon: Prosecutors took note of Mikati family’s use of offshore companies What is the current state of the Rashid Karami International Fair, and what is your vision for developing its activities?The Fair was conceived in the 1960s by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer as a visionary project. The idea was to build an international center for exhibitions, business and culture in...
