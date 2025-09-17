Rashid Karami International Fair can be transformative in Tripoli: Hani al-Shaarani

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Appointed on Aug. 5, 2025, as chairman of the board and general manager of the Rashid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Hani al-Shaarani served as director of the Faculty of Business Administration and Commerce at Beirut Arab University (BAU) between 2014 and 2025, while also leading its Tripoli campus from 2023 to 2025.He shares with L’Orient-Le Jour his strategy and vision for this site, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Another interview William Bourdon: Prosecutors took note of Mikati family’s use of offshore companies What is the current state of the Rashid Karami International Fair, and what is your vision for developing its activities?The Fair was conceived in the 1960s by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer as a visionary project. The idea was to build an international center for exhibitions, business and culture in...

Appointed on Aug. 5, 2025, as chairman of the board and general manager of the Rashid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Hani al-Shaarani served as director of the Faculty of Business Administration and Commerce at Beirut Arab University (BAU) between 2014 and 2025, while also leading its Tripoli campus from 2023 to 2025.He shares with L’Orient-Le Jour his strategy and vision for this site, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Another interview William Bourdon: Prosecutors took note of Mikati family’s use of offshore companies What is the current state of the Rashid Karami International Fair, and what is your vision for developing its activities?The Fair was conceived in the 1960s by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer as a visionary project. The idea was to build an international center for exhibitions, business and...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in