The 'Arab Media Forum' to be held in Beirut in October

The 21st Arab Media Forum — not to be confused with the Arab Media Summit — will take place in Beirut under the patronage of President Joseph Aoun on Oct. 29 and 30. This was announced on the sidelines of the visit to Lebanon by the forum’s secretary-general and founder, Kuwaiti Mahdi Khamis, whom Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos accompanied to the Baabda Presidential Palace to meet with President Aoun, and then to the Grand Serail for talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The state-run National News Agency provided the exact dates. According to its X account, established in 2003, the Arab Media Forum aims to “create an independent Arab entity capable of building a media future.”

Aoun welcomed the forum’s upcoming session in Beirut, stating that “Lebanon has been and will remain a leading Arab and international media hub, as well as a witness for responsible freedom that preserves the dignity of peoples and the stability of states,” according to the Presidency’s account.

For his part, Salam welcomed the forum in Lebanon, believing that “this event will reflect the country’s true image as a free platform for dialogue and media,” and emphasized “the importance of the forum as an opportunity to exchange experiences and strengthen joint Arab media work in support of development issues in our societies.”

Khamis praised the “generous sponsorship” of Lebanon’s head of state and called for “strengthening his pioneering role in culture and media.” Morcos thanked Kuwait for this generous initiative.