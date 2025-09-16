With the campaign against CHP, Turkey moves toward ‘straight-out authoritarian state’
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing ahead with his policy of repression against the main opposition party. We take stock with Henri Barkey, professor of international relations at Lehigh University and researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations.
A protester wrapped in a Turkish national flag sits in front of riot police blocking the entrance to the Istanbul provincial headquarters of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), during a demonstration in Istanbul on Sept. 8, 2025. (Credit: Kemal Aslan/AFP)
Over recent months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his offensive against the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with a wave of arrests and legal proceedings. In 2024, and for the first time since 1977, the party managed to win the most votes in local elections, overtaking the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Since then, the crackdown has only intensified. In early September, an Istanbul court dismissed CHP’s provincial leadership, citing irregularities at its 2023 congress, and appointed state-selected administrators in their place. In response, the party called for an extraordinary congress to be held on Sept. 21. L’Orient-Le Jour takes stock with Henri Barkey, professor of international relations at Lehigh University and researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. How we got here The endless showdown...
