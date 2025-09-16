With the campaign against CHP, Turkey moves toward ‘straight-out authoritarian state’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Over recent months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his offensive against the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with a wave of arrests and legal proceedings. In 2024, and for the first time since 1977, the party managed to win the most votes in local elections, overtaking the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Since then, the crackdown has only intensified. In early September, an Istanbul court dismissed CHP’s provincial leadership, citing irregularities at its 2023 congress, and appointed state-selected administrators in their place. In response, the party called for an extraordinary congress to be held on Sept. 21. L’Orient-Le Jour takes stock with Henri Barkey, professor of international relations at Lehigh University and researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. How we got here The endless showdown...

Over recent months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his offensive against the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with a wave of arrests and legal proceedings. In 2024, and for the first time since 1977, the party managed to win the most votes in local elections, overtaking the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Since then, the crackdown has only intensified. In early September, an Istanbul court dismissed CHP’s provincial leadership, citing irregularities at its 2023 congress, and appointed state-selected administrators in their place. In response, the party called for an extraordinary congress to be held on Sept. 21. L’Orient-Le Jour takes stock with Henri Barkey, professor of international relations at Lehigh University and researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. How we got here The endless...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in