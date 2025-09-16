Rasamny to Aoun: Qleiaat airport project set for award in Q1 2026

BEIRUT — Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny announced from Baabda that the contract for rehabilitating Qleiaat Airport in North Lebanon will be awarded "within the first three months of next year."

He had previously said the award would take place at the start of 2026.

The minister made his remarks following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, attended by members of the Civil Aviation Authority, which was appointed in July by Cabinet and officially introduced to the head of state by the minister. He noted that the authority's members were chosen from among 300 candidates for their expertise, through a dedicated selection mechanism.

The question of opening a second airport in Lebanon has been debated for many years, and the issue was revived by the government of Nawaf Salam. This facility, established in 1938 by the French army, was placed under Lebanese Army control in 1966, becoming a military base. It was renamed René Moawad Airport in 1989 in tribute to the assassinated president.