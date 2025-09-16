Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israel military official says troops moving into centre of Gaza City


AFP / By AFP, 16 September 2025 11:42

A man carries the body of Palestinian girl Amal Zakot, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City, Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters.)

The Israeli military launched a ground assault on Gaza City overnight Tuesday, with troops advancing into the centre of Gaza's largest urban hub, a military official told journalists.

"We are moving towards the centre" of Gaza City, he said. When asked whether troops had moved deeper into central Gaza City he replied: "Yes."

"Last night, we transitioned into the next phase, the main phase of the plan for Gaza City, Israeli army southern command forces have expanded ground activity into Hamas's main stronghold in Gaza, which is Gaza City," he said.

