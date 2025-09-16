Israel military official says troops moving into centre of Gaza City

The Israeli military launched a ground assault on Gaza City overnight Tuesday, with troops advancing into the centre of Gaza's largest urban hub, a military official told journalists.

"We are moving towards the centre" of Gaza City, he said. When asked whether troops had moved deeper into central Gaza City he replied: "Yes."

"Last night, we transitioned into the next phase, the main phase of the plan for Gaza City, Israeli army southern command forces have expanded ground activity into Hamas's main stronghold in Gaza, which is Gaza City," he said.