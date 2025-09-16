One year on, scars of the Hezbollah pager attack: A crack in the armor

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Neife Awad, 31, takes off her sunglasses to reveal two empty eye sockets. Around them, a constellation of scars marks the moment when a booby-trapped pager exploded in her face, plunging her into darkness.The former director of housekeeping at Saint George Hospital in Hadath, in Beirut's southern suburbs, says she accepted her fate through faith and her belief in a cause."At first, the pain was so intense that the doctors kept me sedated for days. When I woke up, I asked my mother: 'Why can't I see anything?' She replied that my eyes were with Sayyida [Fatima] Zahra [the prophet's daughter]," Awad remembers. "'And my hands?' They're with her, too, my mom said. So I said, Alhamdullilah [thank God]."Sept. 17, 2024, 3:30 p.m.Thousands of tiny bombs, hidden in pagers, sowed terror in...

