Israeli bombing of Hodeida; Hamas will be in 'big trouble' if it uses civilians as human shields, says Trump | LIVE

Syrian forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons from south of the country
Syrian forces "have withdrawn their heavy weapons from the entire south" of Syria, where neighboring Israel is demanding the establishment of a demilitarized zone, a Syrian military official told AFP on Tuesday.
According to the official, who requested anonymity, the withdrawal of the Syrian army's heavy weapons "began two months ago" after clashes in the predominantly Druze region of Sweida. Israel, which is also home to Druze, bombarded Syria during the violence, claiming in part to defend this community.
Gaza City: More than 10,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition, warns UNICEF
More than 10,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition in Gaza City, where the Israeli army launched a major ground offensive on Tuesday, UNICEF warned.
"The massive forced displacement of families from Gaza City poses a deadly threat to the most vulnerable," said Tess Ingram, spokesperson for the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), from al-Mawassi (southern city). Speaking at a U.N. press briefing in Geneva, she warned that child malnutrition was worsening.
"An estimated 26,000 children in the Gaza Strip currently need treatment for acute malnutrition, including more than 10,000 in Gaza City alone," she explained.
She explained that in August, more than one in eight children screened in the Gaza Strip suffered from acute malnutrition, "the highest level ever recorded." In Gaza City, the figure was one in five.
Feeding centers in Gaza City "were forced to close this week due to evacuation orders and the military escalation," Ingram denounced.
UK: 3 protesters face court for supporting Palestine Action
Three people prosecuted for showing support for the banned group Palestine Action, which has been classified as a "terrorist" by the British government, appeared in a London court on Tuesday.
Jeremy Shippam, 72, Judit Murray, 71, and Fiona Maclean, 53, who appeared free, pleaded not guilty at the hearing. Their trial date has been set for March 16, 2026.
Several dozen people gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court to show their support, some waving Palestinian flags. Others took their seats in the courtroom.
The three activists were arrested after a demonstration in London on July 5, organized to protest the banning of the pro-Palestinian organization Palestine Action, and were the first to be charged for expressing support for the movement.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Hamas would be "in big trouble" if it resorted to using hostages as human shields.
Yemen: Houthi rebel media reports Israeli strikes on Hodeida port
Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported Israeli strikes on the port of Hodeida, in the west of the country, shortly after the Israeli army called for the area to be evacuated.
"A series of strikes by Israeli enemy aircraft on the port of Hodeidah," Al-Massirah TV reported, while the Houthi military spokesperson claimed that the movement's air defenses were "currently responding to Israeli enemy aircraft."
Houthis say they are confronting Israeli air attacks
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the group’s air defences are responding to Israeli warplanes “waging an aggression” against Yemen, Al Jazeera reports.
Rubio thanks Qatar for mediation, reaffirms security ties
Following talks in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the “enduring U.S.-Qatar security partnership” and their shared commitment to regional stability, Al Jazeera reports.
In a post on social media, Rubio also thanked Qatar for its “ongoing mediation efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas and to bring the hostages home.”
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on one of the neighborhoods in the town of Kfar Kila, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon.
The Israeli military has issued an evacuation order for Yemen’s Hodeidah port, warning that it will carry out an attack in the coming hours.
“Anyone who remains in the area puts their life in danger,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichey Adraee said on X.
16 countries warn against interference in Gaza aid Flotilla
The foreign ministers of 16 countries have expressed concern for the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, Middle East Eye reports.
In a joint statement, governments including Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, and others confirmed their citizens are onboard. The flotilla aims to deliver aid and raise awareness of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.
The ministers urged all parties to respect international law and warned that any attack on the flotilla or unlawful detention of participants “will lead to accountability.”
Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 68 since dawn
At least 68 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since dawn, according to hospital sources in the territory, Al Jazeera reports.
UN human rights chief urges Israel to halt Gaza City assault, citing mounting war crimes evidence
U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has called on Israel to immediately halt its ground assault on Gaza City, warning that evidence is mounting of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potentially more, Reuters reports.
“I can only think of what it means for women, for malnourished children, for people with disabilities, if they are again attacked in this way,” Türk told reporters in Geneva. “And I have to say the only response to this is: stop the carnage.”
He added: “Palestinians, Israelis scream for peace. Everyone wants an end to this, and what we see is a further escalation which is totally and utterly unacceptable. I call on Israel to stop its wanton destruction of Gaza.”
His comments come as a U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and accused senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of inciting these acts — accusations Israel has called scandalous.
Although Türk has not used the term “genocide,” he is under growing pressure to do so. When asked directly, he responded: “We see the piling up of war crime after war crime or crime against humanity, and potentially even more. I mean, it’s for the court to decide whether it’s genocide or not, and we see the evidence mounting.”
Germany slams Israel’s Gaza City offensive as ‘completely wrong’
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has condemned Israel’s intensified ground offensive on Gaza City, calling it “a step in the completely wrong direction,” Al Jazeera reports.
“We reject this and have made this clear to the Israeli government,” Wadephul said during a press briefing.
He urged Israel to return “to the path of negotiations for a ceasefire, and an agreement” on the release of captives.
The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 59 people were killed and 386 injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 64,964, with 165,312 wounded.
Since March 18, 2025 — the date when Israel unilaterally broke the last cease-fire agreement with Hamas — 12,413 people have been killed and 53,271 injured. Many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, unreachable by rescue teams.
Meanwhile, no new fatalities among civilians seeking humanitarian aid were recorded in the past 24 hours, although 112 were injured. The cumulative toll now stands at 2,497 dead and over 18,294 wounded. Three additional people have died from hunger and malnutrition.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad accuses Trump administration of complicity in war crimes
Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned what it called the "brutal escalation by the Israeli army against Gaza City," stating that the strikes of high-rise buildings and densely populated residential areas on Monday night was "a response to the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha."
Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Israel, the group accused the Trump administration of “blatant complicity in war crimes and the barbarity committed by the occupying army — crimes that Rubio’s statements and behavior have justified.”
It added that Rubio’s visit to the Western Wall and his tour, which included a stop in Jerusalem, amounted to "an explicit declaration that the Trump administration encourages the occupying entity to continue its annexation of the West Bank, the Judaization of holy sites, and the displacement of our Palestinian people from their land."
EU warns Gaza City assault will worsen humanitarian crisis
The EU warned Tuesday that Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza City would lead to “more destruction, more deaths, and more displacement,” according to Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, cited by AFP.
He said the EU has “consistently urged Israel not to escalate its operation in Gaza City,” warning that doing so would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of hostages still held in Gaza.
UK slams Israeli offensive as ‘irresponsible and horrific’
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza City “totally irresponsible and horrific,” warning that it would only bring “more bloodshed, more innocent civilian deaths, and put the remaining hostages at greater risk.”
Cooper, who took over from David Lammy in early September, called for an immediate cease-fire in a post on X.
Spain will not participate in Eurovision “if Israel continues to take part in the music festival while the massacre in Gaza persists,” announced public broadcaster RTVE, responsible for selecting Spain’s representative.
If so, Spain would join Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands, who have already said they will not send a representative to the next edition if Israel participates. However, Spain is the first of the so-called "Big Five" countries — major contributors to the contest (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany) — to threaten a boycott.
Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, discussed defense cooperation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Reuters reports.
UNICEF calls Gaza evacuation 'inhumane' as ground operation begins
A U.N. children’s agency official described it as "inhumane" to expect hundreds of thousands of children to flee Gaza City amid Israel’s ground offensive, as southern camps are overcrowded and unsafe, Reuters reports.
Since Aug. 14, over 140,000 people have fled south, but many face desperate conditions. Some are even returning toward dangerous areas, according to UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram, who highlighted children’s deaths while collecting water at a crowded camp.
Ingram described families, including hungry and barefoot children, fleeing on foot with no clear destination or hope.
Qatar’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva described the Israeli strike on Doha as "state terrorism" and a direct threat to regional stability, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to take action to hold Israel accountable for the attack, Reuters reports.
Berlin condemns Israeli offensive on Gaza City, says Minister, AFP reports.
Germany condemned the new phase of the Israeli offensive on Gaza City on Tuesday, calling it a move that "completely goes in the wrong direction," according to Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
Berlin issued "an urgent call to the Israeli government, as well as to all those in contact with Hamas," to return to "the path of ceasefire negotiations and an agreement on the release of hostages," he said during a press briefing.
Rubio meets Qatar Emir
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has landed in Doha, Qatar, and is currently meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Haaretz reports.
Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for 'exceptional and urgent international intervention' in Gaza
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an “exceptional and urgent international intervention” to protect civilians and end the Israeli invasion of Gaza City.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said diplomatic efforts to stop the war had “failed.” It expressed deep concern over the “triumphant declarations” by the occupying government regarding the start of the invasion of Gaza City and the endangerment of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians threatened with death or displacement.
The ministry urged for exceptional international intervention to halt this major crime and strengthen political and diplomatic solutions to ensure an immediate end to the war and aggression, protection of civilians, prevention of their displacement from Gaza, the immediate release of hostages and prisoners, and sustainable delivery of aid.
UN condemns Israeli attack in Qatar
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the Israeli strike in Qatar and called on all countries to do the same, ahead of an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, AFP reports.
“The Israeli strike against negotiators in Doha on Sept. 9 is a shocking violation of international law” and “a blow to regional peace and stability,” he stated.
Israel rejects UN report accusing it of genocide in Gaza
Israel pushed back against findings by the United Nations’ top investigators accusing it of conducting genocide in its war on Gaza.
“The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Israel has previously dismissed U.N. investigations concluding that it deliberately targeted Gaza’s healthcare system, accusing the investigators of bias.
UN official accuses Israel of dismissing Gaza conduct concerns with routine responses
Chris Sidoti, chair of the U.N. Commission on the Palestinian territories, has accused Israel of refusing to engage with organizations raising concerns about its military conduct in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Navi Pillay, Sidoti said, “They say the same thing every time. They’re producing the response by ChatGPT these days, and they spend so much money in the foreign ministry on propaganda you’d think they’d come up with something original.”
He added that Israel should address the evidence presented in the report instead of dismissing its findings.
In Geneva, the U.N. Human Rights Council is set to meet at 11 a.m. (9 a.m. GMT) for an urgent debate on the Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Reuters reports.
Qatar’s Minister of International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, will deliver a statement on behalf of Qatar regarding the attack, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leaders.
Over 40 killed in Gaza since morning, says Wafa agency
More than 40 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded since dawn, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local health sources. The agency reports that Israeli airstrikes, raids, and artillery shelling targeted residential buildings, seemingly aiming to force civilians to flee south.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry recorded three additional deaths from starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, including one child. This brings the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 428, including 146 children. Since the IPC declared famine in Gaza, 150 such deaths have been recorded, 31 of them children.
Israeli troops advancing 'toward the center' of Gaza City
The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on Gaza City overnight from Monday to Tuesday, with troops advancing on Tuesday toward the center of the largest city in the Palestinian territory, a military official told reporters, according to AFP.
“We are advancing toward the center” of Gaza City, the official said. When asked by journalists whether Israeli soldiers were already inside the Palestinian city and if they were moving toward the heart of downtown, he replied: “Yes.”
“Last night, we entered the next stage — the main phase of the plan for Gaza City (…) the forces of the Israeli’s army Southern Command expanded ground operations in Hamas’s main stronghold in Gaza, which is Gaza City,” he added.
An Israeli military official estimates that there are "2,000 to 3,000" Hamas fighters in Gaza City, according to AFP.
Luxembourg to recognize State of Palestine
The Luxembourg government announced it intends to join the countries recognizing the State of Palestine next week during a meeting in New York, AFP reports.
Arriving Tuesday at an EU meeting in Brussels, Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel confirmed statements made the previous day by Prime Minister Luc Frieden following a closed-door exchange with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Luxembourg’s parliament.
Both leaders equated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, accusing them of opposing a two-state solution amid the dramatic conflict in Gaza, where famine is spreading.
Despite this opposition, Luc Frieden expressed confidence that a two-state solution "can bring lasting peace to the region."
"This will not happen overnight," he said, but added that recent developments demonstrate that the solution "is still relevant."
"That is why the Luxembourg government intends to join those recognizing the State of Palestine at the two-state conference scheduled next week," he stated.
Following France and Saudi Arabia, which initiated a resolution to this effect, several countries have announced their intention to recognize the State of Palestine next week in New York, alongside the United Nations General Assembly.
The move is seen as additional pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, which erupted following the October 2023 attacks.
This “New York declaration,” already supported by a broad majority at the UN General Assembly, also calls for an "end to the war in Gaza" and a "just, peaceful, and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the genuine implementation of the two-state solution." The declaration is rejected by Israel and the United States.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that "a large-scale operation in Gaza" had begun the previous night, adding that Israel "is at a crucial stage," according to Haaretz.
The Prime Minister was speaking at the start of his testimony in his ongoing corruption trial at the Tel Aviv District Court. Netanyahu specified that on a day when significant events are unfolding, he could not be expected to comply with the court’s requirements regarding the duration and frequency of his testimonies.
Israeli army launches ground operation in Gaza City
The Israeli army has launched a ground incursion into Gaza City, marking the start of a new phase in its campaign, Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, according to Haaretz.
Military sources say that some divisions entered the city on Monday evening, with more expected to follow in the coming days. The Israeli army claims it already controls about 40 percent of Gaza City and that conditions are in place to take full control.
This move comes after weeks of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City, targeting high-rise buildings the army alleges were used by Hamas.
Key details from the operation:
- Around 80 percent of reservists have been mobilized, with recruitment continuing into early 2026.
- Additional units and divisions are expected to join the fight.
- The operation is structured to allow a rapid pause if a cease-fire deal or hostage agreement is reached.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly warned officials of the risks to hostages, but affirmed the army’s commitment to carry out the government’s orders. No estimate has been given for the length of the operation, which officials say will continue as long as necessary.
Israel’s envoy in Madrid summoned twice in five days
Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the envoy of the Israeli embassy in Madrid on Tuesday — the second time in five days — to protest against what it called the “unacceptable remarks” made by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar regarding Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
The envoy, Dana Erlich, is currently the top Israeli representative in Spain, as Israel has had no ambassador there since Spain recognized the State of Palestine in 2024. Madrid also recalled its ambassador from Israel last week amid escalating diplomatic tensions following Spain’s announcement of new measures to “end the genocide in Gaza.”
The left-wing Spanish government has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration since Israel launched its retaliatory war on Gaza after the Oct.7, 2023 Hamas attack.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called Prime Minister Sánchez “antisemitic” and a “liar” after Sánchez expressed support for pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the Vuelta cycling race in Spain.
Erlich was already summoned last Friday, after Netanyahu accused Sánchez of inciting genocide against Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the U.S. would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike, which drew international condemnation, AFP reports.
Gaza: UN commission accuses Israel of 'genocide'
An independent international U.N. commission of inquiry on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, stating there is “intent to destroy” the Palestinian people.
“We have concluded that a genocide is taking place in Gaza and continues to this day, and that the State of Israel bears responsibility,” said Navi Pillay, chair of the commission, in an interview with AFP.
South Lebanon update:
Israel continues its sporadic airstrikes in South Lebanon, with varying intensity day to day.
- Monday night, Israeli warplanes targeted a ground-floor apartment in Ksar Zaatar (Nabatieh), on the western outskirts of Nabatieh, using precision missiles.
- 12 people were injured, 4 treated on site, according to our correspondent.
- After 11 p.m., the Israeli army fired toward the outskirts of Shebaa and Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) from the “Radar site” in the contested Shebaa Farms.
- Such incidents have become frequent in recent days around the Shebaa area.
Donald Trump said Monday that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will not carry out further strikes on Qatar, following the Israeli attack in Doha last week targeting Hamas leaders.
“He won’t strike in Qatar,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Netanyahu declined to rule out future attacks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.
In Gaza City, Israeli strikes continue, worsening the already catastrophic toll of the war triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, after the Hamas offensive.
According to a conservative estimate, more than 64,000 people have been killed. Israel's response is widely seen as disproportionate by much of the international community.
Citing Haaretz, medical officials in Gaza report at least 14 killed and dozens missing in Israeli strikes today alone.
Eyewitnesses say thousands of residents are fleeing south, but roads are clogged, and many spent the night in the streets fearing further attacks on their homes.
Israel has bombed multiple residential towers in recent days. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Katz praised the military campaign and reiterated Israel’s commitment to crushing Hamas.
“Gaza is burning. The Israeli army is striking terrorist infrastructure with an iron fist, and our soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the hostages’ release and Hamas’ defeat,” said Katz on X.
“We will not yield or back down until the mission is complete.”
According to CNN, citing two Israeli sources, the Israeli army has launched a ground operation in Gaza City. One source described it as "gradual and phased."
Following a two-day visit to Israel — during which the US reaffirmed its strong alliance with the Netanyahu government — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now departed for Doha, reports Haaretz.
His trip to Qatar aims to revive cease-fire and hostage deal negotiations, after Qatar and several Arab countries called for a reevaluation of ties with Israel at an extraordinary summit in Doha. This follows Israel's unprecedented strike on Qatari soil on Sept. 9, targeting Hamas officials.
Before departing, Rubio said there was a "very short window of opportunity to reach an agreement" and expressed hope that Qatar would return to the table "despite everything that has happened."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East.
We will be following events in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and other countries impacted by the ongoing conflicts that erupted after the Israel – Hamas war began.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our👉Morning Brief.
Syrian forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons from south of the country
Syrian forces "have withdrawn their heavy weapons from the entire south" of Syria, where neighboring Israel is demanding the establishment of a demilitarized zone, a Syrian military official told AFP on Tuesday.
According to the official, who requested anonymity, the withdrawal of the Syrian army's heavy weapons "began two months ago" after clashes in the predominantly Druze region of Sweida. Israel, which is also home to Druze, bombarded Syria during the violence, claiming in part to defend this community.
Gaza City: More than 10,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition, warns UNICEF
More than 10,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition in Gaza City, where the Israeli army launched a major ground offensive on Tuesday, UNICEF warned.
"The massive forced displacement of families from Gaza City poses a deadly threat to the most vulnerable," said Tess Ingram, spokesperson for the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), from al-Mawassi (southern city). Speaking at a U.N. press briefing in Geneva, she warned that child malnutrition was worsening.
"An estimated 26,000 children in the Gaza Strip currently need treatment for acute malnutrition, including more than 10,000 in Gaza City alone," she explained.
She explained that in August, more than one in eight children screened in the Gaza Strip suffered from acute malnutrition, "the highest level ever recorded." In Gaza City, the figure was one in five.
Feeding centers in Gaza City "were forced to close this week due to evacuation orders and the military escalation," Ingram denounced.
UK: 3 protesters face court for supporting Palestine Action
Three people prosecuted for showing support for the banned group Palestine Action, which has been classified as a "terrorist" by the British government, appeared in a London court on Tuesday.
Jeremy Shippam, 72, Judit Murray, 71, and Fiona Maclean, 53, who appeared free, pleaded not guilty at the hearing. Their trial date has been set for March 16, 2026.
Several dozen people gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court to show their support, some waving Palestinian flags. Others took their seats in the courtroom.
The three activists were arrested after a demonstration in London on July 5, organized to protest the banning of the pro-Palestinian organization Palestine Action, and were the first to be charged for expressing support for the movement.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Hamas would be "in big trouble" if it resorted to using hostages as human shields.
Yemen: Houthi rebel media reports Israeli strikes on Hodeida port
Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported Israeli strikes on the port of Hodeida, in the west of the country, shortly after the Israeli army called for the area to be evacuated.
"A series of strikes by Israeli enemy aircraft on the port of Hodeidah," Al-Massirah TV reported, while the Houthi military spokesperson claimed that the movement's air defenses were "currently responding to Israeli enemy aircraft."
Houthis say they are confronting Israeli air attacks
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the group’s air defences are responding to Israeli warplanes “waging an aggression” against Yemen, Al Jazeera reports.
Rubio thanks Qatar for mediation, reaffirms security ties
Following talks in Doha with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the “enduring U.S.-Qatar security partnership” and their shared commitment to regional stability, Al Jazeera reports.
In a post on social media, Rubio also thanked Qatar for its “ongoing mediation efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas and to bring the hostages home.”
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on one of the neighborhoods in the town of Kfar Kila, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent in South Lebanon.
The Israeli military has issued an evacuation order for Yemen’s Hodeidah port, warning that it will carry out an attack in the coming hours.
“Anyone who remains in the area puts their life in danger,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichey Adraee said on X.
16 countries warn against interference in Gaza aid Flotilla
The foreign ministers of 16 countries have expressed concern for the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, Middle East Eye reports.
In a joint statement, governments including Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, and others confirmed their citizens are onboard. The flotilla aims to deliver aid and raise awareness of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.
The ministers urged all parties to respect international law and warned that any attack on the flotilla or unlawful detention of participants “will lead to accountability.”
Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 68 since dawn
At least 68 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since dawn, according to hospital sources in the territory, Al Jazeera reports.
UN human rights chief urges Israel to halt Gaza City assault, citing mounting war crimes evidence
U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has called on Israel to immediately halt its ground assault on Gaza City, warning that evidence is mounting of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potentially more, Reuters reports.
“I can only think of what it means for women, for malnourished children, for people with disabilities, if they are again attacked in this way,” Türk told reporters in Geneva. “And I have to say the only response to this is: stop the carnage.”
He added: “Palestinians, Israelis scream for peace. Everyone wants an end to this, and what we see is a further escalation which is totally and utterly unacceptable. I call on Israel to stop its wanton destruction of Gaza.”
His comments come as a U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and accused senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of inciting these acts — accusations Israel has called scandalous.
Although Türk has not used the term “genocide,” he is under growing pressure to do so. When asked directly, he responded: “We see the piling up of war crime after war crime or crime against humanity, and potentially even more. I mean, it’s for the court to decide whether it’s genocide or not, and we see the evidence mounting.”
Germany slams Israel’s Gaza City offensive as ‘completely wrong’
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has condemned Israel’s intensified ground offensive on Gaza City, calling it “a step in the completely wrong direction,” Al Jazeera reports.
“We reject this and have made this clear to the Israeli government,” Wadephul said during a press briefing.
He urged Israel to return “to the path of negotiations for a ceasefire, and an agreement” on the release of captives.
The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 59 people were killed and 386 injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 64,964, with 165,312 wounded.
Since March 18, 2025 — the date when Israel unilaterally broke the last cease-fire agreement with Hamas — 12,413 people have been killed and 53,271 injured. Many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, unreachable by rescue teams.
Meanwhile, no new fatalities among civilians seeking humanitarian aid were recorded in the past 24 hours, although 112 were injured. The cumulative toll now stands at 2,497 dead and over 18,294 wounded. Three additional people have died from hunger and malnutrition.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad accuses Trump administration of complicity in war crimes
Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned what it called the "brutal escalation by the Israeli army against Gaza City," stating that the strikes of high-rise buildings and densely populated residential areas on Monday night was "a response to the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha."
Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Israel, the group accused the Trump administration of “blatant complicity in war crimes and the barbarity committed by the occupying army — crimes that Rubio’s statements and behavior have justified.”
It added that Rubio’s visit to the Western Wall and his tour, which included a stop in Jerusalem, amounted to "an explicit declaration that the Trump administration encourages the occupying entity to continue its annexation of the West Bank, the Judaization of holy sites, and the displacement of our Palestinian people from their land."
EU warns Gaza City assault will worsen humanitarian crisis
The EU warned Tuesday that Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza City would lead to “more destruction, more deaths, and more displacement,” according to Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, cited by AFP.
He said the EU has “consistently urged Israel not to escalate its operation in Gaza City,” warning that doing so would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of hostages still held in Gaza.
UK slams Israeli offensive as ‘irresponsible and horrific’
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza City “totally irresponsible and horrific,” warning that it would only bring “more bloodshed, more innocent civilian deaths, and put the remaining hostages at greater risk.”
Cooper, who took over from David Lammy in early September, called for an immediate cease-fire in a post on X.
Spain will not participate in Eurovision “if Israel continues to take part in the music festival while the massacre in Gaza persists,” announced public broadcaster RTVE, responsible for selecting Spain’s representative.
If so, Spain would join Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands, who have already said they will not send a representative to the next edition if Israel participates. However, Spain is the first of the so-called "Big Five" countries — major contributors to the contest (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany) — to threaten a boycott.
Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, discussed defense cooperation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Reuters reports.
UNICEF calls Gaza evacuation 'inhumane' as ground operation begins
A U.N. children’s agency official described it as "inhumane" to expect hundreds of thousands of children to flee Gaza City amid Israel’s ground offensive, as southern camps are overcrowded and unsafe, Reuters reports.
Since Aug. 14, over 140,000 people have fled south, but many face desperate conditions. Some are even returning toward dangerous areas, according to UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram, who highlighted children’s deaths while collecting water at a crowded camp.
Ingram described families, including hungry and barefoot children, fleeing on foot with no clear destination or hope.
Qatar’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva described the Israeli strike on Doha as "state terrorism" and a direct threat to regional stability, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to take action to hold Israel accountable for the attack, Reuters reports.
Berlin condemns Israeli offensive on Gaza City, says Minister, AFP reports.
Germany condemned the new phase of the Israeli offensive on Gaza City on Tuesday, calling it a move that "completely goes in the wrong direction," according to Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
Berlin issued "an urgent call to the Israeli government, as well as to all those in contact with Hamas," to return to "the path of ceasefire negotiations and an agreement on the release of hostages," he said during a press briefing.
Rubio meets Qatar Emir
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has landed in Doha, Qatar, and is currently meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Haaretz reports.
Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for 'exceptional and urgent international intervention' in Gaza
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an “exceptional and urgent international intervention” to protect civilians and end the Israeli invasion of Gaza City.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said diplomatic efforts to stop the war had “failed.” It expressed deep concern over the “triumphant declarations” by the occupying government regarding the start of the invasion of Gaza City and the endangerment of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians threatened with death or displacement.
The ministry urged for exceptional international intervention to halt this major crime and strengthen political and diplomatic solutions to ensure an immediate end to the war and aggression, protection of civilians, prevention of their displacement from Gaza, the immediate release of hostages and prisoners, and sustainable delivery of aid.
UN condemns Israeli attack in Qatar
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the Israeli strike in Qatar and called on all countries to do the same, ahead of an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, AFP reports.
“The Israeli strike against negotiators in Doha on Sept. 9 is a shocking violation of international law” and “a blow to regional peace and stability,” he stated.
Israel rejects UN report accusing it of genocide in Gaza
Israel pushed back against findings by the United Nations’ top investigators accusing it of conducting genocide in its war on Gaza.
“The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Israel has previously dismissed U.N. investigations concluding that it deliberately targeted Gaza’s healthcare system, accusing the investigators of bias.
UN official accuses Israel of dismissing Gaza conduct concerns with routine responses
Chris Sidoti, chair of the U.N. Commission on the Palestinian territories, has accused Israel of refusing to engage with organizations raising concerns about its military conduct in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Navi Pillay, Sidoti said, “They say the same thing every time. They’re producing the response by ChatGPT these days, and they spend so much money in the foreign ministry on propaganda you’d think they’d come up with something original.”
He added that Israel should address the evidence presented in the report instead of dismissing its findings.
In Geneva, the U.N. Human Rights Council is set to meet at 11 a.m. (9 a.m. GMT) for an urgent debate on the Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Reuters reports.
Qatar’s Minister of International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, will deliver a statement on behalf of Qatar regarding the attack, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leaders.
Over 40 killed in Gaza since morning, says Wafa agency
More than 40 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded since dawn, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local health sources. The agency reports that Israeli airstrikes, raids, and artillery shelling targeted residential buildings, seemingly aiming to force civilians to flee south.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry recorded three additional deaths from starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, including one child. This brings the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 428, including 146 children. Since the IPC declared famine in Gaza, 150 such deaths have been recorded, 31 of them children.
Israeli troops advancing 'toward the center' of Gaza City
The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on Gaza City overnight from Monday to Tuesday, with troops advancing on Tuesday toward the center of the largest city in the Palestinian territory, a military official told reporters, according to AFP.
“We are advancing toward the center” of Gaza City, the official said. When asked by journalists whether Israeli soldiers were already inside the Palestinian city and if they were moving toward the heart of downtown, he replied: “Yes.”
“Last night, we entered the next stage — the main phase of the plan for Gaza City (…) the forces of the Israeli’s army Southern Command expanded ground operations in Hamas’s main stronghold in Gaza, which is Gaza City,” he added.
An Israeli military official estimates that there are "2,000 to 3,000" Hamas fighters in Gaza City, according to AFP.
Luxembourg to recognize State of Palestine
The Luxembourg government announced it intends to join the countries recognizing the State of Palestine next week during a meeting in New York, AFP reports.
Arriving Tuesday at an EU meeting in Brussels, Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel confirmed statements made the previous day by Prime Minister Luc Frieden following a closed-door exchange with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Luxembourg’s parliament.
Both leaders equated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, accusing them of opposing a two-state solution amid the dramatic conflict in Gaza, where famine is spreading.
Despite this opposition, Luc Frieden expressed confidence that a two-state solution "can bring lasting peace to the region."
"This will not happen overnight," he said, but added that recent developments demonstrate that the solution "is still relevant."
"That is why the Luxembourg government intends to join those recognizing the State of Palestine at the two-state conference scheduled next week," he stated.
Following France and Saudi Arabia, which initiated a resolution to this effect, several countries have announced their intention to recognize the State of Palestine next week in New York, alongside the United Nations General Assembly.
The move is seen as additional pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, which erupted following the October 2023 attacks.
This “New York declaration,” already supported by a broad majority at the UN General Assembly, also calls for an "end to the war in Gaza" and a "just, peaceful, and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the genuine implementation of the two-state solution." The declaration is rejected by Israel and the United States.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that "a large-scale operation in Gaza" had begun the previous night, adding that Israel "is at a crucial stage," according to Haaretz.
The Prime Minister was speaking at the start of his testimony in his ongoing corruption trial at the Tel Aviv District Court. Netanyahu specified that on a day when significant events are unfolding, he could not be expected to comply with the court’s requirements regarding the duration and frequency of his testimonies.
Israeli army launches ground operation in Gaza City
The Israeli army has launched a ground incursion into Gaza City, marking the start of a new phase in its campaign, Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, according to Haaretz.
Military sources say that some divisions entered the city on Monday evening, with more expected to follow in the coming days. The Israeli army claims it already controls about 40 percent of Gaza City and that conditions are in place to take full control.
This move comes after weeks of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City, targeting high-rise buildings the army alleges were used by Hamas.
Key details from the operation:
- Around 80 percent of reservists have been mobilized, with recruitment continuing into early 2026.
- Additional units and divisions are expected to join the fight.
- The operation is structured to allow a rapid pause if a cease-fire deal or hostage agreement is reached.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly warned officials of the risks to hostages, but affirmed the army’s commitment to carry out the government’s orders. No estimate has been given for the length of the operation, which officials say will continue as long as necessary.
Israel’s envoy in Madrid summoned twice in five days
Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the envoy of the Israeli embassy in Madrid on Tuesday — the second time in five days — to protest against what it called the “unacceptable remarks” made by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar regarding Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
The envoy, Dana Erlich, is currently the top Israeli representative in Spain, as Israel has had no ambassador there since Spain recognized the State of Palestine in 2024. Madrid also recalled its ambassador from Israel last week amid escalating diplomatic tensions following Spain’s announcement of new measures to “end the genocide in Gaza.”
The left-wing Spanish government has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration since Israel launched its retaliatory war on Gaza after the Oct.7, 2023 Hamas attack.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called Prime Minister Sánchez “antisemitic” and a “liar” after Sánchez expressed support for pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted the Vuelta cycling race in Spain.
Erlich was already summoned last Friday, after Netanyahu accused Sánchez of inciting genocide against Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the U.S. would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike, which drew international condemnation, AFP reports.
Gaza: UN commission accuses Israel of 'genocide'
An independent international U.N. commission of inquiry on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, stating there is “intent to destroy” the Palestinian people.
“We have concluded that a genocide is taking place in Gaza and continues to this day, and that the State of Israel bears responsibility,” said Navi Pillay, chair of the commission, in an interview with AFP.
South Lebanon update:
Israel continues its sporadic airstrikes in South Lebanon, with varying intensity day to day.
- Monday night, Israeli warplanes targeted a ground-floor apartment in Ksar Zaatar (Nabatieh), on the western outskirts of Nabatieh, using precision missiles.
- 12 people were injured, 4 treated on site, according to our correspondent.
- After 11 p.m., the Israeli army fired toward the outskirts of Shebaa and Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) from the “Radar site” in the contested Shebaa Farms.
- Such incidents have become frequent in recent days around the Shebaa area.
Donald Trump said Monday that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will not carry out further strikes on Qatar, following the Israeli attack in Doha last week targeting Hamas leaders.
“He won’t strike in Qatar,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, after Netanyahu declined to rule out future attacks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.
In Gaza City, Israeli strikes continue, worsening the already catastrophic toll of the war triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, after the Hamas offensive.
According to a conservative estimate, more than 64,000 people have been killed. Israel's response is widely seen as disproportionate by much of the international community.
Citing Haaretz, medical officials in Gaza report at least 14 killed and dozens missing in Israeli strikes today alone.
Eyewitnesses say thousands of residents are fleeing south, but roads are clogged, and many spent the night in the streets fearing further attacks on their homes.
Israel has bombed multiple residential towers in recent days. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Katz praised the military campaign and reiterated Israel’s commitment to crushing Hamas.
“Gaza is burning. The Israeli army is striking terrorist infrastructure with an iron fist, and our soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the hostages’ release and Hamas’ defeat,” said Katz on X.
“We will not yield or back down until the mission is complete.”
According to CNN, citing two Israeli sources, the Israeli army has launched a ground operation in Gaza City. One source described it as "gradual and phased."
Following a two-day visit to Israel — during which the US reaffirmed its strong alliance with the Netanyahu government — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now departed for Doha, reports Haaretz.
His trip to Qatar aims to revive cease-fire and hostage deal negotiations, after Qatar and several Arab countries called for a reevaluation of ties with Israel at an extraordinary summit in Doha. This follows Israel's unprecedented strike on Qatari soil on Sept. 9, targeting Hamas officials.
Before departing, Rubio said there was a "very short window of opportunity to reach an agreement" and expressed hope that Qatar would return to the table "despite everything that has happened."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the Middle East.
We will be following events in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and other countries impacted by the ongoing conflicts that erupted after the Israel – Hamas war began.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our👉Morning Brief.
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!
Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months.