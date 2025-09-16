Israeli bombing of Hodeida; Hamas will be in 'big trouble' if it uses civilians as human shields, says Trump | LIVE

In Gaza City, Israeli strikes continue, worsening the already catastrophic toll of the war triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, after the Hamas offensive.

According to a conservative estimate, more than 64,000 people have been killed. Israel's response is widely seen as disproportionate by much of the international community.

Citing Haaretz, medical officials in Gaza report at least 14 killed and dozens missing in Israeli strikes today alone.

Eyewitnesses say thousands of residents are fleeing south, but roads are clogged, and many spent the night in the streets fearing further attacks on their homes.

Israel has bombed multiple residential towers in recent days. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Katz praised the military campaign and reiterated Israel’s commitment to crushing Hamas.

“Gaza is burning. The Israeli army is striking terrorist infrastructure with an iron fist, and our soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the hostages’ release and Hamas’ defeat,” said Katz on X.

“We will not yield or back down until the mission is complete.”

According to CNN, citing two Israeli sources, the Israeli army has launched a ground operation in Gaza City. One source described it as "gradual and phased."