US and Israel hold counter-meeting to Doha summit as Israeli strikes kill one in Bint Jbeil, injure 12 in Nabatieh: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Sept. 16.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 16 September 2025 09:30
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates after last night's Israeli strikes on Nabatieh (south Lebanon)Updates on Gaza offensive truce talks. 11:00 a.m.: Foreign minister receives U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.11:00 a.m.: Press conference to announce activities marking first anniversary of Hezbollah martyrs (Ghobeiri Cultural Center)11:00 a.m.: The Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by MP Georges Adwan, meets to continue the draft media law and more.11:00 a.m.: Rafik Hariri University Hospital honors Korean Embassy support (with health minister & WHO).12:00 p.m.: Culture minister holds a press conference at the ministry (Sanayeh) to announce future ministry projects across various sectors.1:30 p.m.: Sheikh...
