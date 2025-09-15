Rubio to voice US support for Qatar 'sovereignty' on visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will voice support for Qatar's sovereignty during a visit to the Gulf country on Tuesday following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders there, the State Department said.
"Secretary Rubio will reaffirm America's full support for Qatar's security and sovereignty following Israel's strike in Doha," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement as Rubio met Israeli leaders in Jerusalem.
