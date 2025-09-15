Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Rubio to voice US support for Qatar 'sovereignty' on visit


AFP / 15 September 2025 22:36

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (right) receives US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in Doha on September 15, 2025, on the sidelines of the 2025 Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit. (Credit: Mofa Qatar/AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will voice support for Qatar's sovereignty during a visit to the Gulf country on Tuesday following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders there, the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio will reaffirm America's full support for Qatar's security and sovereignty following Israel's strike in Doha," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement as Rubio met Israeli leaders in Jerusalem.

