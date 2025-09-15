Lebanese Army arrests major fugitive with weapons, drugs in Baalbeck

The Lebanese Army announced Monday the arrest of "one of the main fugitives" sought in the Baalbeck region.

"On Sept. 15, 2025, a patrol arrested in the Jammalieh – Baalbeck area the citizen A.A., one of the main individuals wanted for multiple crimes," the statement said.

The individual was notably wanted for "opening fire on an army patrol, arms trafficking and theft." The army seized "a quantity of weapons, ammunition and narcotics" found in his possession. The seized items were handed over to the relevant judicial authorities and an investigation has been opened.