QATAR-ISRAEL

Qatar emir says Israel attack aimed to derail Gaza talks


AFP / 15 September 2025 18:54

Qatar's deputy prime minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (center) welcomes Yemen's Presidential Directorate Chairman Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi (2nd left) upon his arrival to attend the Arab Islamic Summit in Doha, Sept. 15, 2025. (Credit: Qatar News Agency/AFP)

Qatar's emir said Monday that Israel had sought to derail Gaza talks by striking Hamas negotiators in his country last week, and that its premier dreamt of an Arab world under Israeli influence.

"Whoever works diligently and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he is negotiating, intends to thwart the negotiations... Negotiations, for them, are merely part of the war," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Doha to discuss the attack.

He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence, and this is a dangerous illusion."

