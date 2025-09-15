‘Principles that have become national constants’: Joseph Aoun’s tribute to Bachir Gemayel was not unanimous

President Joseph Aoun, on July 9, 2025. Photo taken from the presidency's X account.
“Joseph Aoun is following in the footsteps of the [Israeli] agent Bachir Gemayel;” “Who authorized you to speak on behalf of all Lebanese?” “His principles were focused on collaboration with the Israeli state.”These are just a few of the harsh criticisms aimed at President Joseph Aoun since Saturday.In a move quite rare for a president, Aoun paid tribute to the late elected president, Bachir Gemayel, on the 43rd anniversary of his assassination by Habib Chartouni, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP). Aoun honored Gemayel’s memory, stating that “the principles for which he sacrificed himself have become national constants for all Lebanese, notably a free, independent and strong Lebanon achieved through the unity of its people and the solidarity of its components.”Beyond the symbolic dimension of the gesture, it was...
“Joseph Aoun is following in the footsteps of the [Israeli] agent Bachir Gemayel;” “Who authorized you to speak on behalf of all Lebanese?” “His principles were focused on collaboration with the Israeli state.”These are just a few of the harsh criticisms aimed at President Joseph Aoun since Saturday.In a move quite rare for a president, Aoun paid tribute to the late elected president, Bachir Gemayel, on the 43rd anniversary of his assassination by Habib Chartouni, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP). Aoun honored Gemayel’s memory, stating that “the principles for which he sacrificed himself have become national constants for all Lebanese, notably a free, independent and strong Lebanon achieved through the unity of its people and the solidarity of its components.”Beyond the symbolic dimension of the...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!