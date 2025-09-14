At least 48 Palestinians killed Sunday by Israeli army, including 32 in Gaza City

The number of victims from Israeli strikes carried out in Gaza since Sunday morning has now risen to at least 48 dead, including 32 in Gaza City alone, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

The Pan-Arab media outlet specified that a raid on a building in Tal al-Hawa, in western Gaza City, located near a displaced persons camp housing hundreds of families, caused "multiple deaths and injuries," without specifying an exact number. It added that another strike on a house in the western part of the city killed at least four more people, according to a source at al-Shifa hospital.

"Due to the explosion, shrapnel and debris were projected into the camp, and many people were killed or wounded inside the tents," Al Jazeera reported.

2 evacuation orders for residential towers

Meanwhile, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army published two evacuation orders for two large residential towers in Gaza City. Both are located in the al-Rimal neighborhood in the southern part of the city.

The statements called on people in tents near the building to evacuate south to the so-called "humanitarian" area of al-Mawassi, near Khan Younis, which is regularly targeted by Israeli raids and already overcrowded with nearly one million other displaced persons.

As it has specified for every other residential tower in Gaza City that it has previously destroyed, the Israeli army said it would attack the building "due to the presence of Hamas infrastructure inside or nearby."

Since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, at least 64,871 Palestinians have been killed and 164,610 injured by Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip, according to the latest tally published by the enclave's Health Ministry.

In a message published on Telegram, the ministry stated at 2 p.m. (local time) that over the past 24 hours, 68 bodies of people killed and 346 wounded had been taken to Gaza hospitals.

Among these new victims are 10 people who came to seek aid, as well as 18 wounded during the same period.

Since the establishment at the end of May of humanitarian aid distribution sites supported by the United States and Israel, at least 2,494 people have been killed in or near these sites and more than 18,135 have been wounded there.