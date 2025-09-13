Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The Ministry of Finance has appointed Lazard to assess the sustainability of the debt

This mandate comes in parallel with the one granted by the BDL to Rothschild & Co, and the one from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, which has hired Ankura to assist them.

By Mounir YOUNES, 13 September 2025 15:00

The Ministry of Finance has appointed Lazard to assess the sustainability of the debt

The logo of Lazard Bank. AFP archive photo

Five years after its first unsuccessful attempt to advise the Diab government (followed by another in 2022), Lazard is returning to the Lebanese scene: the Ministry of Finance has once again tasked the firm with conducting a study on the sustainability of Lebanon’s public debt. The goal is to determine whether the state can regain the ability to fully honor its long-term obligations — or, failing that, do so within the timeframe established by an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — so that Lebanon can resume borrowing from the IMF and other donors, as part of a reform program tied to conditions and a set implementation schedule.This mandate comes alongside two others: one given by the Banque du Liban (BDL) to Rothschild & Co for advisory services, and another from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, which has...
