Debates, trumpets and looking back at the journey of L'Orient-Le Jour: Day two of the festival

🚌 Another highlight of the day: a bus tour retracing L’Orient-Le Jour's footsteps through Beirut. Guiding you through the newspaper's 100-year history is Caroline Hayek, senior OLJ reporter and recipient of the prestigious Albert Londres Prize.
For some behind-the-scenes insights, here's an interview Maalouf gave to L'Orient-Le Jour journalist Zena Zalzal last month. 👈
🎶 Today's run of events will be topped off with a concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and his "Trumpets of Michel Ange," a big band and initiative built around sharing the quarter-tone trumpet invented by his father to better integrate the instrument to traditional Arabic music.
Maalouf was the first Lebanese instrumentalist to be nominated for a Grammy for his album "Queen of Sheba," which he made in collaboration with the iconic Angélique Kidjo.
Saturday's program is packed:
⏰ 3 p.m. – Hippodrome gates are open
🌳 Come enjoy the hippodrome, discover our exhibition “L’Orient-Le Siècle, 100 Years of Front Pages,” relax at the food court, and let your children take part in activities organized in partnership with Cirquenciel.
Admission is free.
🚌 3 p.m. – Guided tour, “In the Footsteps of L’Orient-Le Jour”
This bus tour of Beirut with Caroline Hayek, senior reporter (Albert Londres Prize 2021). Reserved for our subscribers who registered in advance.
💬 5 p.m. – Hashtag politics in the Middle East: What activism, what impact?
This round table, moderated by our journalist Stéphanie Khouri, will bring together Lina Abou Akleh (journalist, Shireen Abou Akleh Foundation), Malek Khadraoui (founder, Inkyfada.com), and Wafa Moustafa (activist, The Syria Campaign).
It will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into French available.
Admission is free.
🎭 6:30 p.m. – Creating under constraints: Artists in restricted freedoms
This round table, moderated by Maya Ghandour Hert, head of OLJ's culture desk, will bring together Danielle Arbid (filmmaker), Rita Hayek (actress), and Hania Mroué (director, Metropolis Cinema).
It will be held in French, with simultaneous translation into English available.
Admission is free.
🎶 8:30 p.m. – Concert: Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange
🕢 Doors open: 7:30 p.m.
In front of you, along with many guests such as Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Justice Minister Adel Nassar and Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, François Hollande answered numerous questions from our co-editor-in-chief Anthony Samrani — and even from the public.
Topics ranged from the state of democracies, Lebanon’s political situation, the war in Gaza, the use of force worldwide, to sanctions against Israel… the debate was intense. For those who couldn’t watch the live broadcast on our site, don’t worry — you can catch the main moments of this discussion via this link.
Let’s start with a quick recap of the festival’s first day, highlighted by an exclusive meeting with former French President François Hollande 👆
👋 Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the L'Orient-Le Jour festival, "Un vent de liberté."
