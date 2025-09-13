Debates, trumpets and looking back at the journey of L'Orient-Le Jour: Day two of the festival

Saturday's program is packed:

⏰ 3 p.m. – Hippodrome gates are open

🌳 Come enjoy the hippodrome, discover our exhibition “L’Orient-Le Siècle, 100 Years of Front Pages,” relax at the food court, and let your children take part in activities organized in partnership with Cirquenciel.

Admission is free.

🚌 3 p.m. – Guided tour, “In the Footsteps of L’Orient-Le Jour”

This bus tour of Beirut with Caroline Hayek, senior reporter (Albert Londres Prize 2021). Reserved for our subscribers who registered in advance.

💬 5 p.m. – Hashtag politics in the Middle East: What activism, what impact?

This round table, moderated by our journalist Stéphanie Khouri, will bring together Lina Abou Akleh (journalist, Shireen Abou Akleh Foundation), Malek Khadraoui (founder, Inkyfada.com), and Wafa Moustafa (activist, The Syria Campaign).

It will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into French available.

Admission is free.

🎭 6:30 p.m. – Creating under constraints: Artists in restricted freedoms

This round table, moderated by Maya Ghandour Hert, head of OLJ's culture desk, will bring together Danielle Arbid (filmmaker), Rita Hayek (actress), and Hania Mroué (director, Metropolis Cinema).

It will be held in French, with simultaneous translation into English available.

Admission is free.

🎶 8:30 p.m. – Concert: Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange

🕢 Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

For latecomers, a few tickets are still available at Ticketing Box Office.