L'Orient-Le Jour festival: Saturday's program

3 p.m. – Opening

Come enjoy the Hippodrome and explore all our activities: ‘L’Orient-Le Siècle’ exhibition featuring 100 years of front pages, dining and relaxation areas, children’s activities in partnership with Cirquenciel... Free entry.

3 p.m. – Guided tour: “In L’Orient-Le Jour's footsteps”

A walk through Beirut retracing the footsteps of an iconic daily newspaper, with Caroline Hayek, senior reporter and winner of the 2021 Albert Londres Prize. Starting and ending points are at the Hippodrome. Duration: 1 hour. In French only. Prior online registration required. Open to subscribers only.

5 p.m. – Beyond the hashtag: Tracing the real impact of activism in the Middle East

Roundtable discussion with Lina Abou Akleh (journalist and vice president of the Shireen Abu Akleh Foundation), Malek Khadraoui (founder and director of the online publication Inkyfada.com) and Wafa Moustafa (human rights activist and communications manager at The Syria Campaign). Moderated by Stéphanie Khouri, journalist. The event will be in English, with French translation available. Free admission

6:30 p.m. – Creating under constraints: artists under surveilled freedoms

With Danielle Arbid (filmmaker), Rita Hayek (actress), and Hania Mroueh (director, Metropolis Cinema). Moderated by Maya Ghandour Hert, head of the culture desk. The talk will be in French, with simultaneous English translation available. Free admission.

8:30 p.m. – Exclusive concert Ibrahim Maalouf and the Trumpets of Michel-Ange

There are still some tickets available! They are on sale at Ticketing Box Office points of sale or via this link. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

