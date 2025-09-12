One killed in Aitaroun as Israeli drone strikes intensify in south Lebanon

BEIRUT — Several towns in southern Lebanon were hit by Israeli drone strikes on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring two others, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region.

In the evening, an Israeli drone struck the Zhour area in Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil district), killing a resident in front of their home.

Earlier in the day, another drone strike targeted a car in Aita al-Jabal (Bint Jbeil district), leaving two people slightly injured, who were treated at the scene, our correspondent reported. A fisherman was also injured by a drone strike on the Naqoura shore (Sour district).

An Israeli drone dropped a stun bomb on Wazzani (Marjayoun district) and Yarin (Sour district). Other guided devices dropped a bomb on Dhaira (Sour district) and another on a small building in Naqoura.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the Israeli army fired machine guns from a newly established position inside Lebanese territory on the road linking Markaba and Houla (Marjayoun).

These attacks come despite a fragile cease-fire in place since Nov. 27, 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel. The Israeli army claims it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters or operatives, although Hezbollah has reportedly fired only once since the beginning of the truce, toward Israeli territory on Dec. 1, 2024. In addition to these strikes, the Israeli army continues to occupy several positions in southern Lebanon, on hills overlooking the border area.