'A crime against childhood': In Aita al-Shaab, Israel destroys a school for children with disabilities

It was the only functioning school of its kind in this border region of southern Lebanon. At dawn on Thursday, a unit of the Israeli army crossed into Lebanese territory near the village of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district and blew up a school for children with disabilities.The explosion completely destroyed the building, which "had already been damaged by Israeli strikes" since the outbreak of the attrition conflict in October 2023, a mokhtar (local official in charge of records) from Aita al-Shaab, who requested anonymity, told L'Orient-Le Jour. "The Israeli army made sure to destroy it completely," he said. More from south Lebanon 'When it flies lower, a strike follows': Life under the buzz of Israeli drone war in south Lebanon The school, run under the Social Affairs Ministry and partly funded by nongovernmental...

