'A crime against childhood': In Aita al-Shaab, Israel destroys a school for children with disabilities

A school for children with disabilities in the Lebanese village of Aita el-Chaab, destroyed by the Israeli army, in a photo dated September 11, 2025. Photo shared on social media by the Minister of Social Affairs.
It was the only functioning school of its kind in this border region of southern Lebanon. At dawn on Thursday, a unit of the Israeli army crossed into Lebanese territory near the village of Aita al-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district and blew up a school for children with disabilities.The explosion completely destroyed the building, which “had already been damaged by Israeli strikes” since the outbreak of the attrition conflict in October 2023, a mokhtar (local official in charge of records) from Aita al-Shaab, who requested anonymity, told L’Orient-Le Jour. “The Israeli army made sure to destroy it completely,” he said. More from south Lebanon ‘When it flies lower, a strike follows’: Life under the buzz of Israeli drone war in south Lebanon The school, run under the Social Affairs Ministry and partly funded by nongovernmental...
