Temporary hacking of ISF accounts on X and Instagram raises new alarm over cybersecurity in Lebanon

An engineer handles a cyber attack. Illustrative photo/THOMAS SAMSON / AFP
On Tuesday, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) made an unusual announcement on their X account. “Big news in crypto! It’s not us doing an airdrop, but Solana just launched a huge one — you can’t miss it. If you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time!” read a post before it was deleted once the hacking ended.“The Instagram and X accounts of the ISF were hacked and later restored thanks to the efforts of the Information Branch’s technical teams,” the ISF wrote three hours later.The breach — which briefly turned the Interior Ministry’s security apparatus into a crypto promoter — highlighted once again the digital vulnerability of public and government institutions, which have been targeted by cyberattacks in the past. Other cyberattacks in Lebanon After the hacking of the Parliament and Social Affairs ministry websites 'more...
