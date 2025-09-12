Temporary hacking of ISF accounts on X and Instagram raises new alarm over cybersecurity in Lebanon

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Tuesday, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) made an unusual announcement on their X account. “Big news in crypto! It’s not us doing an airdrop, but Solana just launched a huge one — you can’t miss it. If you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time!” read a post before it was deleted once the hacking ended.“The Instagram and X accounts of the ISF were hacked and later restored thanks to the efforts of the Information Branch’s technical teams,” the ISF wrote three hours later.The breach — which briefly turned the Interior Ministry’s security apparatus into a crypto promoter — highlighted once again the digital vulnerability of public and government institutions, which have been targeted by cyberattacks in the past. Other cyberattacks in Lebanon After the hacking of the Parliament and Social Affairs ministry websites 'more...

On Tuesday, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) made an unusual announcement on their X account. “Big news in crypto! It’s not us doing an airdrop, but Solana just launched a huge one — you can’t miss it. If you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time!” read a post before it was deleted once the hacking ended.“The Instagram and X accounts of the ISF were hacked and later restored thanks to the efforts of the Information Branch’s technical teams,” the ISF wrote three hours later.The breach — which briefly turned the Interior Ministry’s security apparatus into a crypto promoter — highlighted once again the digital vulnerability of public and government institutions, which have been targeted by cyberattacks in the past. Other cyberattacks in Lebanon After the hacking of the Parliament and Social Affairs...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in