Marriage, nationality, sexuality: When Lebanese law remains obsolete
Many legal texts dating back to the French Mandate are still in force.
L'Orient Today / By Malek Jadah,
30 September 2025 17:33
The Palace of Justice in Lebanon. (Credit: Archive photo by Sami Ayad)
BEIRUT — From laws on serious issues such as rape to outdated rules that have lost relevance with time, Lebanon’s legal system in 2025 still carries many provisions dating back to the French mandate (1923-1943).Some exist only on paper, like a ban on women wearing shorts, while others remain actively enforced. Karim Nammour, a lawyer and member of Legal Agenda, said, "Some archaic and old laws can become obsolete by the fact that they stopped being applied [often due to a given policy of prosecution], without being annulled or updated by the legislator."Lebanon’s Penal Code, issued in 1943 just months before independence, has seen only minor amendments since its adoption. “It needs a lot of updates,” Nammour said. Older statutes, enacted before the code, also remain in effect.So, what exactly are these laws, and do they still apply...
