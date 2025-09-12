Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

The number of people killed in Israel's bombardment of 15 sites across Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf has risen to 46, according to numbers released on Thursday by the Houthi Health Ministry.

The attack followed an Aug. 30 strike also on Yemen's capital that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers, in the first such assault to target senior officials, Reuters reports.

"The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel," the Israeli army said, "during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israeli territory."

The Houthis have been attacking Israel and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea as part of a campaign in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza. Most of their missiles attacks on Israel have been intercepted. Bombardment of Yemen by Israel, the U.K. and the U.S. since Oct. 7, 2023 has killed hundreds of people.



Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two launches from Yemen, a missile and a drone, operations the Houthis claimed responsibility for later.

The group's military spokesperson said the operation was also "within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country."