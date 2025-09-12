Israeli drone strikes on Aita al-Jabal and Naqoura leave three injured, including fisherman | LIVE

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel, AFP reports.
"All of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities," said Araghchi in a televised interview, adding that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was assessing the condition and accessibility of the stockpile.
The remarks came after Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed a new cooperation framework on Tuesday. Tehran had suspended ties with the agency following the 12-day war with Israel in June, which saw Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Israel drops sound bomb on Wazzani, south Lebanon
Continuing its string of attacks on southern Lebanon this morning, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Wazzani, in Marjayoun district, accompanied by machine gun fire, according to our correspondent in the South. No casualties have been reported.
UAE summons Israeli ambassador
The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported, cited by Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from the UAE and Israeli foreign ministries.
The UAE, a primary signatory of the 2020 Abraham Accords, was the first Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel.
Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit this Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack and a "coordinated response."
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has toured Gulf countries this week to coordinate positions after the attack, his diplomatic adviser said yesterday.
US imposes 'largest' round of sanctions yet on Houthis
The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Yemen's Houthis yesterday, in what the Trump administration said was Washington's largest such action aimed at the Iran-aligned group, Reuters reports.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it was issuing sanctions against 32 individuals and entities as well as four vessels in an effort to disrupt the Houthis' fundraising, smuggling and attack operations.
Among the targets are several China-based companies that Treasury said helped transport military-grade components, as well as other companies that help arrange for dual-use goods to be shipped to the Houthis.
Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the region and continues to be in the grips of a food insecurity crisis that started as a famine from 2016-2018 and has killed upwards of 223,000 people.
Israeli drone launches grenade at Yarine in south Lebanon
An Israeli drone launched a stun grenade toward the town of Yarine, in southern Lebanon's Sour district, without causing any casualties, according to our correspondent in the region.
More reports from Washington indicating Trump's dissatisfaction with Netanyahu
Politico released a report citing two sources close to the Trump administration who say the U.S. president and his top aides are growing increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu, and have begun to believe he is trying to sabotage the peace-talks that Trump continues to push for, having made promises since the start of his term to end the war on Gaza.
Corroborating a similar report in Axios a few days earlier, Politico quotes one of the sources as saying: “Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone. That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”
The same source said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken in recent days with Qatari PM Thani about prioritizing a plan to expand their defense cooperation agreement. Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel next week.
Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon overnight
Some time after 10 p.m. last night, the Israeli army fired machine guns at the areas surrounding the towns of Markaba and Houla, in Marjayoun district, from an occupied Israeli military site inside Lebanese territory, on the road connecting the two villages, according to our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah.
After 2 a.m., the Israeli army carried out a demolition on the outskirts of the Bint Jbeil district village of Aitaroun, causing a loud explosion to be heard in the area.
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Yemen rises to 46
The number of people killed in Israel's bombardment of 15 sites across Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf has risen to 46, according to numbers released by the Houthi Health Ministry yesterday.
The attack followed an August 30 strike also on Yemen's capital that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers, in the first such assault to target senior officials, Reuters reports.
"The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel," the Israeli army said, "during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israeli territory."
The Houthis have been attacking Israel and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea as part of a campaign in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza.
Two Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon this morning
In short succession, the Israeli army launched a drone strike on a parked and empy car in Aita al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district, injuring two people, and then another drone strike on a fisherman on the shores of Lebanon's southernmost port, Naqoura. The fisherman survived the attack, with injuries.
Qatar's Thani to visit Washington today
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet top U.S. officials today and is expected to discuss an Israeli attack in Qatar and the status of talks for a cease-fire in Gaza, Reuters reports.
Thani will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department announced last night, as Israel escalates its bombardment of Gaza City ahead of a planned — and much opposed — operation to seize the urban center.
Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in Qatar on Tuesday, throwing the region, and particularly its U.S.-allied Gulf states, into turmoil.
UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel
The U.N. Security Council condemned the recent strikes against Qatar and called for “de-escalation” last night — without naming Israel as the perpetrator.
In its statement, which requires the agreement of all 15 members, including Israel's ally the United States, the Council expressed its “condemnation of the recent strikes on Doha, the territory of a key mediator” and offers its “support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.”
Emphasizing “the importance of de-escalation,” the Council members stated their “solidarity with Qatar.” The U.S. reportedly pushed back against stronger language condemning Israel specifically, but the country's support for the resolution is still notable nonetheless.
"The U.S. cannot and will not defend Israel’s attack on Qatar," said acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably Israel's relentless military onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza, its ongoing attacks against various regions of Lebanon despite a cease-fire, and the flurry of diplomacy and condemnation in the region following Israel's attack on Doha earlier this week.
