Israeli drone strikes on Aita al-Jabal and Naqoura leave three injured, including fisherman | LIVE

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said yesterday that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel, AFP reports.

"All of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities," said Araghchi in a televised interview, adding that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was assessing the condition and accessibility of the stockpile.

The remarks came after Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed a new cooperation framework on Tuesday. Tehran had suspended ties with the agency following the 12-day war with Israel in June, which saw Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

